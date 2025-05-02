Politics
The Labor MP scraped as she “apologies” for the non-presentation of Keir Starmer
Labors Emma Reynolds was closed on GB News for having used Boris Johnson's excuse to explain the decision of Sir Keir Starmers not to visit Runcorn and Helsby to support his partial election campaign.
The economic secretary of the Treasury said that Starmer was too busy to visit the constituency for the first by -election of his post as Prime Minister.
GB News assistant political editor Tom Harwood told Reynolds that the Prime Ministers generally attend.
Precarious situations have forced the Prime Minister to concentrate his attention elsewhere, said Reynolds during the living exchange.
Tom Harwood questioned Emma Reynolds about Runcorn and Helsby by Keir Starmer and Helsby
GB News / PA
Tom said: Many Labor deputies campaigned very hard – among them was not the leader of the Labor Party who did not find time to make a single trip in the constituency.
He went on vacation during part of the campaign and traveled across the country, in Wales and to the northeast, but not in Runcorn.
Latest developments
Reynolds said: It is completely normal that the Prime Ministers do not visit the by -elections and that there have been many things in the world.
He worked with President Trumps New Administration and occupied in the current war against our continent.
Tom intervenes at the brand of the Reynolds brand, the excuse of Boris Johnson, because the former Prime Minister became renowned for having spoken of Ukraine during difficult times.
The point I was making was-the Prime Minister is very busy and he has a large set of responsibilities, she continued.
Emma Reynolds spoke to Tom Harwood on GB News of the Runcorn by -election
GB News
We are in the morning and we will see what is the result of the Bys-election elections of Runcorn and Helsby.
We will be able to speculate more at the exit of the result.
The elections have marked an important moment for all the major parties, with particular attention to the conservative performance of leader Kemi Badenoch.
Millions of voters have participated in the political experts described as a crucial barometer of public opinion since the general elections of last year.
Of the 23 local authorities organizing elections, 14 were county councils, including Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worstershire.
Eight unitary authorities also went to the polls: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, Northampothire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northampothire and Wiltshire.
The Metropolitan Doncaster Council was the only metropolitan council with disputed seats.
The six mayor races included competitions in western England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, North Tyneside, Doncaster, Greater Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire.
Each seat of the 23 authorities was to be won, although the border changes meant that certain areas have elected fewer advisers than before.
In a last message to the voters before the polls open, the president of work Ellie
Reeves insisted that the government's plan “was already beginning to deliver”.
“While voters are heading for the polls today, there is a clear choice between work with a change plan to offer security workers deserve and renew themselves for our country, or more of the same chaos voters rejected last year with the Conservatives and the reform,” she said.
The work sought to supervise the competition as a test for conservative chief Kemi Badenoch rather than Sir Keir Starmer.
