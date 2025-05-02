Trump quietly stops money in states to prevent damage caused by disasters





Climatewire | The Trump administration reduces a program of several billion dollars which was the backbone of state efforts to protect houses, hospitals and other structures against floods, hurricanes and earthquakes.

President Donald Trump ceased to approve new allowances in early April against a federal program which is the main source of funding to protect people and the property of disasters since 1989. The risk and subsidy attenuation program has been used to raise or demolish houses subject to floods, install tornado rooms and strengthen buildings in the hurricane or earthquake areas.

The program, supervised by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was crucial for states such as Florida, Oklahoma, California and Missouri. Louisiana received $ 2.5 billion to protect 10,000 properties, according to files.

On the support of scientific journalism

If you appreciate this article, plan to support our award -winning journalism by subscribing. By buying a subscription, you help to ensure the future of striking stories about discoveries and ideas that shape our world today.

“This is an extremely important program for attenuation of risks,” said Anna Weber, analyst of the main policies for climate adaptation to the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Instead of simply rebuilding, we build resilience so that we prevent future damage, death and injuries.”

The program has allocated nearly $ 18 billion to states to protect 185,000 properties, according to an analysis of FEMA files by E&E News in politico.

Out of approximately a third of the properties, buildings subject to floods have been demolished and the land was vacant in the context of local efforts to reduce flood damage.

More than $ 11 billion was used to strengthen medical facilities, power plants, roads and bridges so that they continue to operate during disasters, depending on the analysis.

This decision is Trump's last stage to reduce federal expenses in the event of a disaster and weaken FEMA when he considers the agency's abolition or narrowing. Trump appointed 13 members on Monday to a council he accused of examining the agency and revision recommendation.

Trump expenditure stopping the risk mitigation program comes from weeks after canceling another FEMA grant program of several billion dollars, which raises concerns that states and localities will prevent efforts to minimize damage caused by future disasters. FEMA's mitigation programs have been widely congratulated to reduce long -term disasters.

“The HMGP is more profitable in the long term because it helps communities to rebuild stronger than before,” said Virginia Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner in a statement to E & E News in politico.

Trump's action will not affect around $ 11 billion in risk mitigation financing that has been approved but not spent. North Carolina, for example, still has $ 1.7 billion which was approved by the president of the time, Joe Biden, after Hurricane Helene, caused general damage last year.

The Trump administration has not announced any changes to the risk mitigation subsidy program. Neither the FEMA nor the White House responded to requests for comments.

But an internal FEMA document and Trump management of two recent disasters show the new approach to the administration.

On April 4, in an apparently routine decision, Trump approved a disaster declaration for Virginia to help him recover from recent floods.

But while Trump agreed to help 16 counties to rebuild, he took the very unusual measure to refuse a request from the governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin, a republican, for the attenuation of risks within the framework of the disaster package.

It was the first time in at least 27 years that a president has denied a state request for the attenuation of dangers while approving his request for a disaster declaration, according to FEMA files that go back to 27 years. Governors regularly ask – and presidents regularly approve – the attenuation of money for disasters.

Trump himself approved attenuation money when he declared disasters in Kentucky, Virginia-Western and Oklahoma in February and March-the first three declarations of his second term. During his first mandate, Trump approved $ 4.7 billion in risk mitigation grants.

“We are deeply concerned that communities will have fewer resources available to protect themselves from the impacts of extreme weather events,” said Kaine and Warner in their declaration, noting Trump's recent cancellation of another FEMA attenuation program.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said in an email: “Fema informed us that its request was still in the examination process.”

Trump's “overhaul” attenuation

In a service note of April 12 at the White House, the acting administrator of FEMA, Cameron Hamilton, suggested that Trump “does not automatically approve of the risk mitigation program” during the disaster declaration.

“This is an action that the president has already taken,” Hamilton wrote to the management and budget office in an apparent reference to the denial of Trump attenuation funds for Virginia. “This will serve as a precursor to assess and rethink the mitigation grant programs.”

The six -page memo, reported for the first time by CNN, suggests making other cuts to the FEMA programs, such as the refusal of help for smaller disasters and for snowstorms.

Trump indicated his intention to follow Hamilton's recommendation on the mitigation program when he approved a second disaster declaration for Kentucky on April 25 without including attenuation money.

“When I saw Kentucky, I saw that there is now a model, and this is in accordance with the recommendation that Hamilton made at the OMB,” said the former FEMA chief of staff, Michael Coen, referring to the White House Management and Budget Office.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a democrat, applauded FEMA for having approved aid in the event of a disaster for households struck by recent floods and has not answered E & E news on the absence of mitigation money.

An attenuation subsidy of risks is generally equal to 15% of the amount of money that Fema plans that it will spend on an individual disaster.

Last year, the Biden administration changed the program to help states pass their subsidies to risk mitigation. The program had been examined for its complexity, which made the states spent billions of dollars which were allocated to them.

Trump said that his FEMA overhang aims to give states more financial and logistical responsibility for the resumption after disaster – a position adopted by certain experts and former leaders of FEMA.

But states are not likely to replace the dangers of FEMA, said Kelly McKinney, a former assistant emergency management commissioner in New York.

Many state programs are strongly supported by defenders who “weighed in a very important and noisy manner” to protect expenses, said McKinney. “There are not many stakeholders for attenuation.”

States would also have difficulty making a legal challenge to reverse Trump's freezing from risk mitigation because the government is not required to manage the program, according to Weber of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

In early April, Trump canceled another FEMA attenuation program, named Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, and frozen $ 3.6 billion in unat -spent funds that had been approved for the States. Although FEMA created the program during Trump's first term, the agency recently described it as “a waste -fledged subsidy program”.

Reprinted from E & E News with the permission of Politico, LLC. Copyright 2025. E & E News provides essential news to energy and environmental professionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/trump-quietly-halts-money-to-states-for-preventing-disaster-damage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos