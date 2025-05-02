Politics
PM Modi to order the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port in Kerala today
Thiruvananthapuram:
Prime Minister Narendra will officially order the port of Seaphinjam International today, closing the Kerala firmly on the global sea map.
Wearing the District of Thiruvananthapuram should transform the role of India in international trade and shipping.
The deep water port was developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LTD (APSEZ), the largest Indian port developer and part of the Adani group, as part of a public-private partnership.
The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore. After a successful test, the port obtained its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 of last year.
In an article on “X”, the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said on Thursday: “Tomorrow marks a historic moment when Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Honorable Prime Minister of India, devotes the international port of Vizhinjam to the nation”. “This monument project projects the greatest investment in the state in any port in the country, with two thirds of the costs borne by the government of Keralartect The strong commitment of the state towards development.
“The commissioning of the port of Vizhinjam marks the start of a new chapter in India's maritime trip, firmly placing the nation on the world map,” said Vijayan.
Earlier, he said it was not only the opening of a new port, but the start of a new era that will give Indian trade and logistics a stronger global presence.
Vizhinjam is the first dedicated transhipment port of India and also the country's first semi-automated port in the country.
It is only 10 naval miles from a key international shipping route and has naturally deep waters, which makes it ideal for large cargo ships.
Until now, around 75% of India transhipment containers have been managed by the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka, causing significant currency and income losses. Vizhinjam should bring back a large part of this traffic to India.
The port has received the highest investment of all time from a state government in India. The Kerala government finances two thirds of the total cost of the project, including the total cost of building the key element of the Breakwatera infrastructure which guarantees that the port works well in all time.
The Vizhinjam breeding is the deepest in India and extends almost three kilometers. 28 meters high, a height of a nine -story building is a major engineering production.
The test operations began on July 13, 2024 and the complete commercial operations began on December 3, 2024. During the three -month trial phase, more than 272 large ships accosted at the port and more than 550,000 containers were treated.
Vizhinjam is equipped with fully automated garden cranes and remote distance cranes for faster and safer operations. It also presents the first system for managing home ships built by the Maison de l'Indes, developed with Iit Madras.
With the signing of the financing agreement for the viability difference, all the official stages of the first phase of the project were completed, said the chief minister.
At the beginning of 2025, Vizhinjam dominated the list of ports on the south and west coast of India for the manipulation of container cargoes, managing more than 100,000 EVP (twenty equivalent unit feet) per month.
An important step occurred when Vizhinjam has moored the MSC Turkey, one of the largest cargos to reach India.
Another important development is Vizhinjam's inclusion in MSC Jade service, the largest sea company in the world. This main freight road connects Europe and Asia via the Cap de Bonnepérance d'Afrique South Africa.
Vizhinjam now becomes the main center of South Asia on this road.
MSC only includes high -capacity ports in its key services, which makes the inclusion of Vizhinjam during its test phase a major achievement. The port is now joining world giants like Qingdao, Shanghai, Busan and Singapore.
The ships in the JADE Navigate service of Singapore in Vizhinjam, then will continue to the ports in Spain and Italy. This means that more containers to come to India will arrive directly in Vizhinjam and will be distributed to other ports using smaller food ships.
By 2028, the next construction phase should be completed, giving the port an annual capacity of at least 3 million EVP. This phase will cost RS 10,000 crores, which will be fully funded by Adani ports.
Vizhinjam is also under development as a multi-modal center, with direct access to the road to the national road 66 and the first Kerala clovers to manage the future growth of goods. A rail link connecting the port to the national network will soon start construction.
With these developments, Vizhinjam is ready to become a key bridge for trade in South Asia and a proud symbol of the growing maritime force of India, said Vijayan.
