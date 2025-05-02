100 days of Trump style





In the middle of the president's chaos prevails over the first 100 days, the standards were overthrown, prices taken and prices stopped, confrontations in the courts, one thing remained coherent. Reliable even.

Administrations look like and how it matters.

Mr. Trumps the culture of his own image (suit, tie and hair and tanning) was so relentless that it has become a shortcut for everything it represents. So, also when it comes to those around him: his cabinet secretaries, the nearest help and family members. Together, they transmit, as powerfully as any decree, the system of values ​​that the president claims to represent and the promises on which he built his second mandate.

In the world of endless parameters and more and more non -intermediate, where images are the first line of communication and the president is the executive producer of the reality show, the costumes have become at the heart of the messaging. They act as accessories to decrees which question the status quo, the separation of powers and the limits of legality. They are of course less important than these orders, but they are part of the field.

Mr. Trumps The first 100 days are partly the story of an administration where to look at the role is crucial to play the role. Where the very meaning of the genre is codified in clothing and hair or fluids as well as by Fiat. Where the defense secretary built a glamorous room in the Pentagon for promotional appearances. Where the Ukrainian president's refusal to target a trial for the oval office becomes a public symbol of his refusal of Kowtow. Clothes are a coded sign of loyalty, and loyalty is a non -negotiable quality, better worn on the Channel.

What does this administration represent? His actions can be messy, but his style is strategic. It is not because the dress seems strangely close to cosplay does not mean that it is not as effective. Insinoidal: Do not believe what you hear or what you read. Believe your eyes!

Believe, for example, Trump when he says that he represents America itself. After all, he was covered if not in the real flag, then in the colors of the flag.

His blue costume, her white shirt and his red tie have become as much a uniform as any real uniform, adopted in large by many male members of his administration, in particular at moments of major public posture. JD Vance carried it for the Zelensky meeting at the Oval Office; Mr. Vance and the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber carried him for the presidential address at the Congress; And Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, carried it for his confirmation audience.

This implicit patriotism is only overcome by the explicit patriotism of Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, who took the practice of Washington to wear a flag of flag with new peaks by regularly carrying an old pocket handkerchief with its bright blue costumes, as a guarantee of fashion allegiance.

Such a star clothing display, however, turned out to be, but the precursor of the visit to the Oval Office of children's rocks in such a rasping combination, it seemed more suitable for a uncle Sam spectrum competition than a presidential meeting.

And it's just the beginning. Trump also makes America rich in America. How do we know? He has not only announced a new golden age, he models it. As he posted on Truth Social, the one who has gold makes the rules.

It started with the inaugural bullets, with his family dressed in the kind of curly and wrapped dresses which seemed to have been selected to recall the age of origin. He continued with the Redecorated Oval Office, with his golden damage chairs and curtains, his coat covered with golden ballot boxes and bundle of oils in elaborate golden frames.

The prospect was formalized in Melania Trumps Official Portrait, in which she looked like nothing that the executive president of the board of directors dressed in tuxedo. And he was taken over by Kristi Noem, the interior security secretary, carrying a golden rolex of $ 50,000 while she posed outside a prison in Salvador. This watch shone even more than the new golden visa for the millionaires that Trump posted in early April and the Gold Reversation in the form of the profile of the presidents.

Or the gold crossings carried by many women in the executive branch, recalling that the administration makes America again divine. The crosses shine at the neck of the Attorney General Pam Bondi and the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt; They delicately shine against the gorges of the Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and the Secretary of Work Lori Chavez-Deremer. As with the tilted heads tight at the start of the meetings, they brush a painting of the faith in wide blows.

The effect is impossible to miss, such as the pantomime of America's safety again integrated into the equipment caused by various secretaries of the cabinet as they join their subordinates to pose for promotional photos in the field.

See, for example, Ms. Noem pretending to be an ice agent, with a bulletproof vest and a baseball cap, or Mr. Patel organizing a press conference in his fbi windbreak or Mr. Vance in his fatigue of the Army Literal and Metaphorical Camouflage. See Mr. Vance and his wife, USHA, in Green Parkas of the army matching a visit to an American military base in Greenland, and Ms. Trump also opted for Army Green for a visit to disaster areas in North Carolina and California.

They all followed the example of Mr. Trump, whose pugnacious cup killed his chin, jaw, blatant eyes; The image of the UFC Aggro Spirit in a costume has become its favorite pose. He was reproduced for his official inaugural portrait and for his social profile of truth (where his face is painted with the American flag, in case someone has missed the message he is fighting for his country). Just like its provocative provocative breeding installation after the assassination attempt in Butler, in Pennsylvania, was immortalized in an oil painting hanging in the large hall of the White House.

And just as his wish to disturb the establishment found his incarnation in the person of Elon Musk, who literally disturbed the uniform of the Washington establishment with his dark mirror reflection, his Trump ethos in his hats of Maga Noir, the jeans, the blazer and the logo-tes, his blazer and-tee-clad doge acolytes are the equivalents of Mr.

Mr. Zelensky may have been excorored so as not to wear costume in the oval office, but Mr. Musk was announced for this. After all, the fastest way to convince the world of observation that you move quickly and break things is to dress in the mode of those who invented the myth of moving quickly and breaking things. When President Javier Milei of Argentina gave Mr. Musk a saw at the conservative political action conference in February, it was less a joke than a revelation: 100 days, the accessories attracted as much attention as any coherent progress.

