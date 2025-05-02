Parties of England vote in local elections, with Farage's Reform UK in search of large gains





LONDON Voters in many areas of England went to elections on Thursday in local elections that provide a feeling test Prime Minister Keir Starmers Center-left work government, 10 months after elected in a landslide. The Labor Party and the main conservative party of the opposition have prepared for losses in the mid-term survey. The reform hard on the right in the United Kingdom led by Nigel Farage Presented more candidates than any other party and hoped to make major gains in the elections that decide 1,600 seats on 23 local councils, six mayors and a seat in Parliament. The reform obtained approximately 14% of votes in National elections in recent years and contains only four of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. But the polls now suggest that his support equal or exceeds that of work and conservatives, and he hopes to move the conservatives as the main party of the country on the right before the next national elections, due by 2029. Tomorrow is the day when bipartite policy in England dies for good, Farage told supporters during a rally on Wednesday evening. The results of most races were expected on Friday. The reform aims to gain hundreds of municipal seats, largely of the conservatives, including the leader Kemi Badenoch could face the revolt if the party hurts it very badly. Badenoch admitted that the results could be very difficult for the conservatives. The party behaved very well when these areas were disputed for the last time in 2021, an era when the Minister of the time Boris Johnson The conservative government has increased popularity due to the COVVI-19 vaccine program. Farages Party also hopes to win two or three mayor competitions and a special parliamentary election for the headquarters of Runcorn and Helsby in the northwest of England. It was a secure work district, but the previous legislator, Mike Amesbury, resigned after being found guilty of constituent in a drunk rage. Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said that the conservatives and the reform fought for the soul of the right wing of British politics. He said that the insurrection of the radical Radical Populist Farages is also a threat to work, targeting the voters of the working class with commitments to slow down immigration, create jobs and reduce government waste. The centrist Liberal democrats Also hope to rely on their success by winning richer and socially liberal voters of the Conservatives. Bale said that winning municipal power could be a double -edged sword for reform, exercising pressure to accelerate transport, hen nests, housing and all other little glamorous requirements of daily policy. Populist parties tend to offer fairly simple solutions to fairly complex problems, he said. What is good when you are in opposition and everything you do is live in a word house. But once you start to live in House of Deeds, it is a completely different proposal.

