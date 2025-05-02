



The United States said on Friday that it firmly summarized India against terrorism and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the total support of Trump administrations, following the recent deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“While the President (Donald Trump) expressed Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States is strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Modi has total support,” said State Department spokesman Tammy Bruce during a press briefing.

Bruce said the United States is in constant contact with the Indian and Pakistani authorities while tensions increase after Pahalgam attack which won 26 lives, mainly tourists. She added that the secretary encouraged the two countries to work towards a responsible solution that maintains in the long term, I must say, allow me to correct this, a responsible resolution which maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.

She explained that conversations continued on several levels in the United States government and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally talked to the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We continue to be in contact with the governments of the two countries, as I mentioned, on several levels,” said Bruce.

On the question of whether the calls in the United States in de-escalation were underway, Bruce replied, we ask for a responsible resolution of both parties. And beyond, I can't give you anything, other details.

After the attack on April 22, India took a series of reprisal measures. These include suspending the Industry Water Treaty, closing the check-up integrated checkpoint and reducing the strength of the Pakistan High Commissioner Staff. The Indian army also responded to multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces through the control line (LOC), with recent incidents reported in the Kupwara, Poonch, Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth expressed condolences and support to India during a telephone call with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Today, I spoke to the Singh Indian Minister of Defense to personally exercise my deepest condolences for the loss of life in the odious terrorist attack last week. I offered my strong support. We hold on to India and its great people, Hegseth posted on X.

The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, also spoke with secretary Rubio, stressing that the “authors, donors and planners” of the attack must be held responsible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/us-stands-strong-with-india-pm-modi-has-our-full-support-us-on-pahalgam-attack/articleshow/120807798.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos