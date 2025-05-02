President Trump held a big meeting with AI, CEO of technology, Tim Cook spoke





During an event in the White House, President Trump and the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, announced his intention to manufacture AI superchips in the United States, part of a radical investment of $ 500 billion aimed at ensuring the domination of American technology.

The White House published a video on Thursday, highlighting a backstage of the meeting of President Donald Trump with the heads of global AI and technology, including Tim Cook from Apple and Jensen Huang de Nvidia.

During the meeting, Cook said that Apple stimulates its own national investments due to Trump policies, the White House told Fox News Digital.

“The companies represented in this room have collectively announced more than 2 dollars of new investments, and we have a total of nearly 8 billions of dollars,” Trump told people assembled in the room, depending on the video.

“In addition, each new investment, each new factory and each new job created is a sign of strength in the American economy,” he added.

Seen in the video, and at the meeting, Huang, Cook, the Japanese billionaire Masayoshi fils and the representatives of Johnson & Johnson, Pratt Factories, Altivar and others.

Made in America Loan Cap doubled under the new production push supported by Trump

On Wednesday, around 20 business leaders met President Donald Trump. (White House via / Fox News)

A second cook film addressed to business leaders gathered via satellite – because it could not be in Washington Wednesday – was provided exclusively to Fox News Digital by the White House before its public release.

“I have always said that Apple could only have been created in the United States,” said Cook.

“We are a unique and American company and we are deeply caring for our impact on this country – which is why we recently announced its intention to spend $ 500 billion in the next four years.”

He also announced expanded corporate imprints in nine states, including Michigan, Texas, North Carolina and Oregon.

“ Drill, baby, exercise '': The White House applauds the first production of New Golfe of America Oil Field

President-elected Donald Trump met Apple CEO Tim Cook, he announced in his Rallye by Victory Make Great again, saying the CEO planned to invest in the United States after Damac and SoftBank.

“We also create a new factory for advanced servers in Texas and expanding our advanced manufacturing fund to help companies invest in America,” he said.

“We are proud to create millions of jobs here and make important investments to catalyze a new era of advanced manufacturing,” said Cook, adding that Apple works with American companies to obtain materials for many aspects of your company, including components used in its facial identification software and iPhone glass.

He also congratulated Trump specifically for his objective in the manufacture of semiconductors on the level and promised Apple's help in this regard.

“We are delighted with the future of American innovation, and we are honored to do our part,” said Cook.

Trump has brought about 20 CEOs from the largest global companies investing in the United States for more hours in camera than the public had seen it previously, said a senior White House.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The director general of the UBS and the main director of the portfolio, Jason Katz, reacts to Apple announcing that he will spend more than half a billion American innovation in the next four years on “Varney & Co.”

“CEOs in the world's largest companies are investing billions in the United States due to President Trump’s management and politicians,” said White House spokesman Taylor Rogers.

“Just as he did during his first mandate, President Trump is committed to reducing taxes and relaunching the regulations that have interrupted investments in the past four years. Investments are already up 22%, and in the coming days, Americans will see more historic investments, more jobs and America's performance as a manufacturing power in the world.

Some of the leaders told Trump that they had never been in the oval office or had such direct access to the president.

In addition to discussions on American and deepening investments, managers also discussed the legislation on tax reductions – while Trump expressed his appreciation for their individual investments in the United States and said that he was impatient to continue this trend throughout his mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/tech-titans-meet-trump-apples-cook-praises-pro-business-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos