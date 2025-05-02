



The political and basic committees of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) published a joint statement on Monday, declaring that India was a serious threat to regional peace and stressing that Pakistan is currently at a critical time.

The declaration called for national unity and underlined the need for reliable leadership in the midst of increasing security problems concerning Indian provocations.

The PTI declaration comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are intensifying. The party has announced that a high alert had been declared in response to the threats of India. The declaration highlighted the importance of national solidarity in these difficult times and stressed that the country's management must remain vigilant.

“The founder's message is clear: peace remains our priority, but it should not be misinterpreted as cowardice,” said the press release, pointing to the position of PTI on peace without compromising national security. The party stressed that if peace efforts are crucial, they should not be considered weakness in the face of external threats.

Criticizing the government's current response to these external threats, PTI argued that the country was led by a “silent and inattentive government”, which, according to the press release, is not able to effectively defend the country's sovereignty. The party insisted that only the leadership of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, could ensure the defense and unity of Pakistan during this critical period.

The joint declaration also demanded the immediate release of the founder of PTI, which is currently in isolation. “At this time, the founder's management is essential,” he said, qualifying the continuous detention of Imran Khan as an “injustice” and an “anti-national” law in the current crisis.

PTI clearly indicated that their request for the release of Imran Khan was supported by the people of Pakistan. The party stressed that the nation is united in its call for strong and capable leadership which can protect the country's sovereignty and respond to national security problems in the face of external threats.

