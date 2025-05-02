Politics
The Swedish journalist is suspended on Erdogan's mandate
The Swedish journalist is suspended on Erdogan's mandate
Ankara, May 1, 2025 (BSS / AFP) – A Turkish court pronounced a suspended sentence of 11 months for insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, but he remains behind bars awaiting a second accusation.
Joakim Medin, who works for the Swedish newspaper Dagens, etc., was detained at Istanbul airport on March 27 when he flew to cover the mass demonstrations gripping Turkey.
He was arrested for two separate accusations: insulting the president and belonging to a terrorist organization, and imprisoned one day later in the Silivri prison of Istanbul. He denies the accusations.
After giving Medin the sentence suspended, the judge ordered his release, according to the correspondent and Mlsa, the Turkish rights group the defendant.
But due to the second accusation, he faces – for which a trial date has not yet been set – Medin will remain behind bars.
In a press release published in Dagens, etc., Medin said he had won “the first battle” by pronouncing a suspended sentence.
“One battle has won, another to come. But I am more confident than I will come home soon.”
The prosecutors say that Medin attended a demonstration in Stockholm in January 2023 where the demonstrators suspended an effigy of Erdogan.
This effigy reappeared months later, holding an LGBTQ flag on a float of Kurdish activists in the parade of the pride of Stockholm.
According to the indictment, which Medin said he had not seen, the incriminated images were used to illustrate several of his articles which he had published online.
Addressing the court via a video link from the Silivri prison, Medin said that he was not even in Sweden at the time of the January rally.
Although he published links to articles he had written on the membership of NATO of Sweden – which was initially blocked by Turkey – he was not responsible for the selection of photos.
– “I was not even there” –
“I was not at this event, I was in Germany for work. I did not know the plans of his event, and I did not share any photo or video on this subject on social networks,” said Medin in court via a video link.
“I did not insult the president. I was responsible for writing the article. The photo was selected by the publishers, I was just doing my job,” he said, asking to be released so that he can return to his wife who is seven months pregnant with their first child.
His lawyer Veysel OK urged the court to pay him.
“Medin has no motivation to knowingly and gladly insult the president. The NATO process was vital for Sweden because a Russian attack was on the agenda, reportedly reported OK.
“He has nothing to do with the photos; he has just shared the news. I ask for the acquittal of my client,” added the lawyer.
Many people, from teenagers to journalists and even a former Miss Türkiye, have been accused of insulting the president, an offense often used to suffocate dissent.
Due to the second accusation against him, Medin will remain in prison until a date of trial is fixed.
“It is undemocratic that he was condemned in this first case and we deeply regret that the decision to release him is not sufficient to guarantee his release today because of the second case,” said journalists without borders.
“We urge the Turkish authorities to release the journalist, quickly set a date for the second trial and abandon the accusations,” he said.
“Everyone in the courtroom realized that he was completely innocent, the only thing he did was journalism,” Jonas Sjostedt, a member of the European Parliament, told AFP at the Ankara courthouse.
Turkey class 158 of the 180 countries of the RSF press freedom index.
The accusation of belonging to a terrorist organization is much more serious. If he is found guilty, he could incur up to nine years in prison.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bssnews.net/news/268716
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey Canada -complainant EM testifies about the Night of alleged sexual attack
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Sudden mutations! Jokowi's former help is canceled to be a Pangkogabwilhan to replace Sutrisno's son
- FARAGE Claim Reformed British Election Gain begins the end of Tories | Local elections 2025
- SF Tennis and PickleBall -Reservations can cost you money soon
- Butter vs. plant oil: strike the right balance for a better life
- App State Football to organize Western Carolina in 2028
- Harry Prince said that King Charles does not want to talk and reconciliation with him | BBC News
- American actions destroy steep losses that followed Trumps release day
- The teacher says Trump lacks an important power tool
- Raise a tsunami alert after a huge earthquake that leads to evacuation operations in Chile and Argentina
- Trump says that he removes the status of exemption from Harvards tax