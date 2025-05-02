The Swedish journalist is suspended on Erdogan's mandate

Ankara, May 1, 2025 (BSS / AFP) – A Turkish court pronounced a suspended sentence of 11 months for insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, but he remains behind bars awaiting a second accusation.

Joakim Medin, who works for the Swedish newspaper Dagens, etc., was detained at Istanbul airport on March 27 when he flew to cover the mass demonstrations gripping Turkey.

He was arrested for two separate accusations: insulting the president and belonging to a terrorist organization, and imprisoned one day later in the Silivri prison of Istanbul. He denies the accusations.

After giving Medin the sentence suspended, the judge ordered his release, according to the correspondent and Mlsa, the Turkish rights group the defendant.

But due to the second accusation, he faces – for which a trial date has not yet been set – Medin will remain behind bars.

In a press release published in Dagens, etc., Medin said he had won “the first battle” by pronouncing a suspended sentence.

“One battle has won, another to come. But I am more confident than I will come home soon.”

The prosecutors say that Medin attended a demonstration in Stockholm in January 2023 where the demonstrators suspended an effigy of Erdogan.

This effigy reappeared months later, holding an LGBTQ flag on a float of Kurdish activists in the parade of the pride of Stockholm.

According to the indictment, which Medin said he had not seen, the incriminated images were used to illustrate several of his articles which he had published online.

Addressing the court via a video link from the Silivri prison, Medin said that he was not even in Sweden at the time of the January rally.

Although he published links to articles he had written on the membership of NATO of Sweden – which was initially blocked by Turkey – he was not responsible for the selection of photos.

– “I was not even there” –

“I was not at this event, I was in Germany for work. I did not know the plans of his event, and I did not share any photo or video on this subject on social networks,” said Medin in court via a video link.

“I did not insult the president. I was responsible for writing the article. The photo was selected by the publishers, I was just doing my job,” he said, asking to be released so that he can return to his wife who is seven months pregnant with their first child.

His lawyer Veysel OK urged the court to pay him.

“Medin has no motivation to knowingly and gladly insult the president. The NATO process was vital for Sweden because a Russian attack was on the agenda, reportedly reported OK.

“He has nothing to do with the photos; he has just shared the news. I ask for the acquittal of my client,” added the lawyer.

Many people, from teenagers to journalists and even a former Miss Türkiye, have been accused of insulting the president, an offense often used to suffocate dissent.

Due to the second accusation against him, Medin will remain in prison until a date of trial is fixed.

“It is undemocratic that he was condemned in this first case and we deeply regret that the decision to release him is not sufficient to guarantee his release today because of the second case,” said journalists without borders.

“We urge the Turkish authorities to release the journalist, quickly set a date for the second trial and abandon the accusations,” he said.

“Everyone in the courtroom realized that he was completely innocent, the only thing he did was journalism,” Jonas Sjostedt, a member of the European Parliament, told AFP at the Ankara courthouse.

Turkey class 158 of the 180 countries of the RSF press freedom index.

The accusation of belonging to a terrorist organization is much more serious. If he is found guilty, he could incur up to nine years in prison.