Shashi Tharoor receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvanthapuram, says that managed to land in time, takes a dysfunctional excavation at Delhi airport





Congress deputy Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that he “had managed to land in time” to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will commission the port of Vizhinjam International Seaport today. In a post on X, the quadruple deputy Thiruvanthapuram said that he had been able to receive the PM Modi despite the delays from Delhi airport, which he called “dysfunctional”. A photo published by Tharoor on X showed that the deputy for Congress shaking his hand with Prime Minister Modi in Thiruvananthapuram while the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, looks. The head of the Congress said that he was impatiently awaiting Prime Minister Modi who put into service the port of Vizhinjam, a project which, he said, was “proudly” involved in his creation. “Despite delays at Delhi's dysfunctional airport, I managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in my constituency. While waiting for his official commissioning of Vizhinjam, a project, a project with which I was proud to have been involved since its creation,” he said. Delhi airport was faced with flight delays due to the wind change and the closure of a track for upgrading work. The Delhi International Airport LTD (DIAL), which operates the airport, published an opinion on the change of wind models for Wednesday and not Thursday. Development occurred while Tharoor praised the government led by the government of Narendra Modi on a number of questions, including the position of the Ukraine War and navigation with discussions with US President Donald Trump. Tharoor's past praises for PM Modi In March, Tharoor praised the government of PM Modi for its MAITRI vaccine initiative, which facilitated the distribution of COVVI-19 vaccines in several countries. In an article of the week, the Congress MP underlined how India used its status as a vaccine manufacturing hub, considerably improving its soft power on the world scene. Despite the “dark days” of the pandemic, he wrote, the vaccine diplomacy of India has become a silver lining, strengthening the role of the country in world health diplomacy and its ability to meet global challenges. Earlier, Tharoor admitted that he was “left with an egg on the face” To oppose the position of India, when the Russian-Ukraine war broke out in 2022. He criticized India's position when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and called for the condemnation of the aggression. The former UN diplomat who became a politician praised the Prime Minister's meeting with Trump's meeting At the White House in February, stressing that several major concerns had been dealt with. In an interview with the podcast ie Malayalam in February, Tharoor said he was Available for Congress, but warned that he had “options” If the party does not need its services. However, he refuted rumors of change of parts, saying that he did not believe him even if there was a difference in opinions. The Podcast interview occurred in the middle of rumors on fruit between him and the best brass in the congress. The BJP jumped on Tharoor's remarks to search the Congress, saying that he would leave His deputy Rahul Gandhi “with a red face”. Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: May 2, 2025

