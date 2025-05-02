Trump treats





The president of Tuscaloosa, Al. (AP), Donald Trump, proposed a few encouraging words on Thursday for graduate students from the University of Alabama in a speech interspersed with impressions of the Transgenres weightlifting, accusations that the judges interfere with his agenda and the attacks on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The speech of the shaking Republicans was a standard rate for Trump and well received by the deep red Alabama crowd, which supported it in its three presidential courses.

You are the first class graduated from the golden age of America, the president told graduates.

But he quickly embarked on a campaign style rant, saying that the United States was torn before it took office and the last four years, when it was out of power, were not good for our country.

But don't let it scare you, he said. It was an aberration.

The president of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell, told graduates before Trump went on stage until the event on Thursday evening was about them.

This special ceremony offers you a significant opportunity, for me, to reflect on the important link between the academic survey, civic leadership and the public service, said Bell.

Trump went above all in a different direction.

He made a growing impression of a female weightlifting when he criticized the participation of transgender women in sport. He boasted of the way in which the technological magnates warmed up towards him, saying that they all hated me during my first mandate, and now they kiss my ass.

And he falsely said that the 2020 elections that he had lost, was rigged.

But after talking about his price plans, sharing his successes from his first 100 days in power and disparaged the media, Trump turned to graduates, offering 10 tips from his life and career, such as you consider a winner, be an original and never, never abandoned.

He told them that they were never too young to succeed and described how he worked on his first hotel development agreement in their twenties.

Now is the time to work harder than you have ever worked before, he said. Find your limits, then crush everything.

Although Trump described the speech as a starting address, it is in fact a special event that was created before the graduation ceremonies that start on Friday. Graduated students had the opportunity to attend the event.

The former Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban also spoke, delighting the public with a story about the visit to the Oval office in 2018 during Trumps' first mandate. Saban said Trump was a graceful host.

In his remarks Thursday, Trump noted that he was marked his 100th day in power and had praised the levels of arrests in falling at the southern United States border as proof that his immigration policies worked. But he accused the courts of trying to prevent him from keeping the promises he made on the campaign track.

The judges interfere, supposedly based on regular procedure, he said. But how can you illegally give regular procedure to people who have entered our country?

Trump has a long story of injection of such rhetoric in his remarks in places where traditional political discussions were considered unconventional.

On his first full day in power in 2017, he used a speech during a memorial for CIA agents who fell to complain about journalists and defend the size of his crowd during the inauguration. Later that year, he attracted the backlash for talking about politics during a Boy Scout rally. And earlier this year, he delivered a speech filled with grievances at the Ministry of Justice where he threatened to exhibit his enemies.

Before the arrival of Trumps, Emily Call, an advertising advertising of 22 years of Norcross, in Georgia, described the appearance of Trumps in his school a cherry in addition to his university years.

She said that she hoped he had a message to share that was positive about being able to work in the real world and for our future.

Sophie Best, who obtains her communication diploma, said: I don't think we could have made a bigger person speak.

The 21 -year -old woman in Camsters, in Georgia, said that she had attended the first presidential inauguration of Trump in 2017 when she was a first -year student with her father, who, according to her, loves Trump.

I think that no matter the political party or everything you think, I think it's super cool that we can live and be the story and be part of it, she said.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks at the players before the BCS National Championship College football match against the LSU, on Monday, January 9, 2012, in New Orleans. (Photo / Dave Martin)

In a park at a mile distance, hundreds of people gathered in a counteraction organized by the Democrats of the College. The presidential candidate Beto Orourke of Texas and the former American senator Doug Jones, the last democrat to occupy a state office in Alabama, addressed the participants of their event, described in Tide against Trump to play on the nickname of universities.

Aidan Meyers, a 21 -year -old junior who studies biology at university, said that he was upset by the decision to let Trump speak during an event linked to graduation.

I felt betrayed that the university was willing to endure someone who clearly indicated that he hates the academic world, essentially holding funding above universities like a negotiation program, unless they were bowing to what he wants, which is a kind of characteristic sign with the fascist regime, said Meyers.

Orourke told Trump that Trump was trying to make students graduate from him, true to train. He urged students and others gathered to get out and use their voice to win back America.

People 'power works in this country, even against Donald Trump, said Orourke.

Jones told the crowd that they were there not only as a manifestation, but as a movement.

You are here today because you are worried, you are afraid. You understand that this great democracy of this country waves right now, said the former senator.

The presence of Trumps also aroused criticism from Alabama NAACP, which said that its policies harm universities and students, especially colored students.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event of the National Prayer Day in the Garden Rose of the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

After his stop in Alabama, Trump should go to Florida for a long weekend in his seaside resort in Mar-A-Lago.

Later this month, he should pronounce the start to the West Point US military academy, New York.

The editors of the Associated Press Bill Barrow in Atlanta and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

