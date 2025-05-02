Minister Vasavan calls Pinarayi “project sculptor”

Thiruvananthapuram: In a historic moment for Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra will officially order the port of Vizhinjam International today. The official ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Manorama News reported that the PM will fly to the port in a Raj Bhavan helicopter and visit the Port Operation Center and the Berth.

The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the governor of Kerala Rajendra Arlekar, Minister of the Union of Ports, Navigation and Navigable Sarbananda Sonowal, Four Ministers of State, the president of the Adani Gautam Adani group and the president of the State of the BJP attracted the function of the president of the Rajeev state.

Satheesan shares the post of OC

Meanwhile, the head of the opposition VD Satheesan, who will not participate in the event, shared a video of the deceased chief of the Congress and former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandys, speech of the 2015 assembly on the port of Vizhinjam, via Facebook.

Oommen Chandy is absent today. But he lives in the hearts of people as part of the story that will never fade, even if he is erased. Those who deliberately forget and try to rewrite history are even afraid of the memory of Oommen Chandys. Wishing all the best at the port of Vizhinjam, the message read.

In the 2015 video, Chandy said the long darling dream of the port of Vizhinjam became a reality. He added that the project would advance while protecting the interests of states.

We are ready to accept any constructive criticism. Oppositions try to thwart the project by increasing the allegations of corruption will not succeed, said Chandy.

The police launched security coverage in the state capital before the port inauguration. The borders of traffic are also imposed in the city from Thursday.

The port of the capital of Kerala should place the Kerala on the global maritime card and transform the role of the India in international trade and the expedition.

The MSC Celestino Maresca, one of the largest and most sustainable ships in the world, will be thanked at the port today during commissioning. The ultra-large container container (ULCV) has a length of 400 meters, a bundle of 61.5 meters and a draft 17 meters.

The public who reaches the port before 8 am is authorized to attend the historic moment.

Police staff of the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port, before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI

In an article on “X”, the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said Thursday: “Tomorrow marks a historic moment as Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Prime Minister of Honest, consecrates the international port of Vizhinjam to the nation”.

“This monument project projects the greatest investment in the state in any port in the country, with two thirds of the costs borne by the government of Keralartect The strong commitment of the state towards development.

“The commissioning of the port of Vizhinjam marks the start of a new chapter in Indias Maritime Journey, closing the nation on the world map,” said Vijayan.

Earlier, he said it was not only the opening of a new port, but the start of a new era that will give Indian trade and logistics a stronger global presence.

The first dedicated transhipment port of India

Vizhinjam is the first dedicated transhipment port of India and also the country's first semi-automated port in the country. Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LTD (APSEZ), the largest Indian port developer and part of the Adani group, the port was built as part of a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of RS 8,867 crores.

A view of the Vizhinjam International Sea Port from the Port Breeze, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday April 26, 2025. Photo: PTI

The port is only 10 nabin miles from a key international shipping route and has naturally deep waters, which makes it ideal for large cargo ships. Until now, around 75% of India transhipment containers have been managed by the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka, causing significant currency and income losses. Vizhinjam should bring back a large part of this traffic to India.

The port has received the highest investment of all time from a state government in India. The Kerala government finances two thirds of the total cost of the project, including the total cost of building the key element of the Breakwatera infrastructure which guarantees that the port works well in all time.

The Vizhinjam breeding is the deepest in India and extends almost three kilometers. 28 meters high, a height of a nine -story building is a major engineering production.

The test operations began on July 13, 2024 and the complete commercial operations began on December 3, 2024. During the three -month trial phase, more than 272 large ships accosted at the port and more than 550,000 containers were treated.

Vizhinjam is equipped with fully automated garden cranes and remote distance cranes for faster and safer operations. It also presents the first system for managing home ships built by the Maison de l'Indes, developed with Iit Madras.

By 2028, the next construction phase should be completed, giving the port an annual capacity of at least 3 million EVP. This phase will cost RS 10,000 crores, which will be fully funded by Adani ports.

Vizhinjam is also under development as a multi-modal center, with direct access to the road to the national road 66 and the first Kerala clovers to manage the future growth of goods. A rail link connecting the port to the national network will soon start construction.