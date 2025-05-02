Frontline receives 10 news and documentary appointments on the Emmy





May 1, 2025 by Anne jostled

Director of marketing and communications, Frontline Game., May 1 The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognized Frontline, the famous PBS survey documentary series produced at GBH in Boston, with 10 new and documentaries of the Emmy Award Prize. Documentaries recognized inquire about local, national and world critic problems, including the chaotic response to the devastating forest fire of Maui, Hawaii; the changing nature of the American economy and the impact on families; A corruption scandal in Venezuela and what happened to journalists who helped discover the truth, and more. Frontlines 10 Head Records include two nominations on Emmy News for Document the use of the police force. Collaboration with the Associated Press and the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism, this documentary in 2024 investigated the deaths which took place after the police used a less lethal force. Unleashed in MaineA documentary in 2024 produced in partnership with Portland Herald of the press And Maine Public also received two new Emmy nominations. The joint report, born from the first local journalism initiative, examined the mass shooting in 2023 in Lewiston, Maine, the deadliest mass shooting in states history and missed opportunities to prevent it. Frontline also received a documentary appointment at the EMMY for A year of war: Israelis and PalestiniansWho documented heartbreaking accounts from those who knew on October 7, 2023, the attack on Hamas and the current war in Gaza. Films South Korea adoption reminder And China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping were also nominated for the documentary Emmy Awards.



These appointments testify to our filmmakers, whose ability to marry in depth and investigative reports with a captivating documentary narration creates a program that educates the American public on the problems with which our nation and our world are confronted, explains Raney Aronson-Rath, editor-in-chief and executive producer. We are honored to see these documentaries be recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and to share this big news with our editorial partners and our film teams; with GBH, PBS and CPB; And of course, with our viewers, who support first year after year journalism. Read a complete list of nominees for this year hereAnd watch nominated documentaries on the front line below: A dangerous mission: to discover corruption in Maduros Venezuela

(credits) Nominated: exceptional investigative documentary A year of war: Israelis and Palestinians

(credits) Nominated: current current business documentary exceptional Unleashed in Maine

(credits) Candidate: Crime and justice coverage

Nominated: Exceptional research news China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping

(credits) Nominated: Exceptional research documentary Document the use of the police force

(credits) Nominated: Exceptional investigation coverage

Nominated: Exceptional research news Mauis Mortel Firestorm

(credits) Candidate: Exceptional climate, environment and bad weather cover South Korea adoption reminder

(credits) Nominated: exceptional investigative documentary Two American families: 1991-2024

(credits) Nominated: documentary on the exceptional social program Press contact: Anne Husted, director of marketing and communications, [email protected]

