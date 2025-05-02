Trump prices and GDP reduction increase political issues

President Trump took office 101 days ago after a campaign in which the voters bought his argument that he could skillfully manage the economy and that his political prescriptions could both strengthen growth and eradicate inflation.

So, the news Wednesday that the gross domestic product of the nations had contracted during the first three months of the year was a clear political shock as well as a flashing economic warning.

He arrived at the end of a quarter during which the equity prices fell sharply, the worst performances of Wall Streets at the start of a new presidential term since Gerald R. Ford tried to remove the country from scandal and inflation 51 years ago. And that only added to the general uncertainty among companies and consumers on what the rest of the year could hold while Mr. Trump continues a trade war that already stifled supply chains and threatening to raise prices and lead shortages of components and critical products on the shelves.

It is too early to predict where the US economy is heading for the rest of the year, and Trump remains insistent to produce a burst of commercial transactions that will bring manufacturing in the United States back and inaugurate a new era of prosperity.