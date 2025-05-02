Yenny Wahid's response regarding the insistence of eliminating the fake diploma from Gibran in suspection of Jokowi









Denpasar – Yenny Wahid responded to the insistence of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka was withdrawn from his post and the alleged fake diploma from the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was revealed to be met at the house of the Governor of Bali, Jayasabha, Denpasar, Thursday (1/5/2025). The following summary. Insistence of the elimination of Gibran, so whip to improve Yenny Wahid also responded to the requests of TNI retired soldiers who urged Gibran to be withdrawn from his position. According to Yenny, the pressure expressed by a number of retired TNIs was a natural thing. Scroll to continue with content “I think the government wherever the whole world is, it is natural to receive criticism. It is part of the package to become a leader is to accept criticism,” said Yenny. Yenny said that a good leader should be able to accept criticism and make them evaluation equipment. He then suggested to Gibran to graciously accept criticism. “I can give advice to Mas Gibran, accept it free of charge. Make the whisk improved,” added Yenny. Yenny encouraged the government to adapt to anxiety issued by the retired TNI. On the other hand, the daughter of the 4th President Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Hard explained that the removal of an official must always follow the applicable mechanism. He stressed that democracy guarantees that each citizen expresses aspirations. Even so, he said, the political process must always go through the DPR as a representative of the people. “But that is found that there are problems, there are things that must be treated politically, everything must also be made the mechanism of democracy,” he concluded. Response to the fake diploma of presumed Jokowi Yenny Wahid was reluctant to comment on the alleged fake Jokowi diploma. He actually said that Gus Dur had been visited by officials related to the diploma problem. At that time, Yenny said, the manager complained to Gus Dur because his diploma was considered false during his registration as a regional head candidate. “Gus Hard had an official, he complained about his diploma who was considered false when he registered as a regent,” said Yenny. Yenny said the manager had not accepted if his diploma was considered false. Yenny, laughing said. “He (official) is angry because he defends himself” is not false, the word that sells is authentic, “he concluded by leaving the media team without explaining the goal of history. To note, Jokowi was prosecuted at the Solo District Court (PN) for alleged false diplomas. This trial is a case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT, published by a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq. In his trial, Taufiq brought a trial against Jokowi as a defendant 1, Kpu of Solo City as a defendant 2, Sman 6 Solo as defendant 3, and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) as defendant 4. However, Jokowi was not present during the first mediation session of a lawsuit linked to the act of laws and law concerning the false diploma alleged on Wednesday (04/30/2025). The trial will continue on May 7, 2025. (NOR / NOR)

