PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the vizhinjam port Meaning of the Indias First Triehing Hub





PM Modi Vizhinjam Port Inauguration at Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put Indians into service the first deep water transhipment port in Vizhinjam in Kerala today, making a central stage to make India a global shipping center and a drop in logical costs.

Built for a cost of approximately RS 8,900 crores in public-private partnership mode (PPP), the transhipment port is operated by the Adani group, the Kerala government holding majority participation.

In April, the port of Seaphinjam International Seaport, which began limited operations last year, received MSC Trkiyeone from the world's largest cargo cargoes, with a capacity of more than 24,000 containers, making it the first port in India to manage a ship of this size. In addition to the only transhipment hub in the Indian subcontinent, the port is close to international sea routes and is strategically located on the Indian coast. It has a natural draft of about 20 meters. Strategic need for a transhipment center in India The story continues below this announcement A transhipment port includes terminals, where the freight containers are moved from one ship to another before reaching their final destination. Countries with robust global commercial networks tend to use these ports to effectively treat large amounts of international freight. Until now, India has not had a transhipment port with full -fledged water container. Without infrastructure to manage large ships, almost 75% of its transshipment cargo was sent by foreign ports such as Colombo, Singapore and Jebel Ali to Eau. The dependence on foreign perspiration endings not only leads longer transit times and potential delays, but it also costs national traders from $ 80 to $ 100 per container. In addition, India is estimated to lose between 200 and $ 220 million per year in potential income from the maintenance of its own cargo due to the transhipment emission. The increase in self -sufficiency in maritime logistics should also alleviate the impact of geopolitical shocks on India supply chains. Advantages offered by Vizhinjam Port The story continues below this announcement The port of Vizhinjam in the Oman Sea is India's strategic response to excessive dependence on foreign ports for transhipment freight. With its commissioning, India will have a deep water port near international shipping roads capable of receiving huge “mother vessels”, transporting up to 20,000 containers (EVP). The cargo of mother vessels can be discharged on smaller ships directed to other ports in India. Its proximity to the international shipping route East-Ouest congestionée at only 10 nabin miles places it in a privileged location to become a major transhipment center for the Indian subcontinent. Vizhinjam's biggest advantage is its natural depth of 18 to 20 meters just a kilometer from Shoreep enough for the largest cargo ships in the world to dock without dredging, an expensive and environmental disruptive process used to deepen the shallow ports. Unlike most Indian ports, Vizhinjam is experiencing a minimal sand movement along the coast (coastal drift), which reduces maintenance costs. Onshore connectivity is also a large advantage of 2 km from a national motorway, 12 km from a main railway and 15 km from Trivandrum airport, so that freight can be moved very easily through India. Reduce logistics costs The story continues below this announcement Currently equipped to manage 1 million containers per year, the port of Vizhinjam should increase by an additional 6.4 million on two other phases. Operated by Adani Ports and Sez Ltd, which has a 28.9%participation, the project will further cement the position of the company as a private India player in maritime logistics. The Kerala government has a majority participation of 61.5%, while the Union government holds 9.6%. Once fully operational, Vizhinjam should help India grasp a larger share of its own transshipment trade, reduce logistics costs and improve transportation. Its natural advantages could also lead to long -term savings on maintenance and operations, while increasing the competitiveness of the India in world trade. India is also developing a deep water port in Vadhvan in the district of Maharashtras Palghar, where construction began in August 2024. Another mega of transhipment is offered on the island of Great Nicobar in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, currently awaiting regulatory clearances. Currently, India has 13 major ports and 217 non -major ports, including private ports such as the port of Adanis Mundra and the port of Krishnapatnam. Navi Mumbais Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the port of Mundra are the largest container ports in the country, each managing more than 7 million containers per year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/pm-modi-vizhinjam-port-india-first-transshipment-hub-9978092/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos