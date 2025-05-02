The United States urges India and Pakistan to “defuse” tensions





At the same time, New Delhi firmly indicated that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack should be brought to justice. Read further on Dynamite News Posted: May 1, 2025, 3:57 p.m. Eam Jaishankar, American secretary of state Marco Rubio and Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Washington / New Delhi: The United States has contacted India and Pakistan by calling for de-escalation of tensions and peace and security in South Asia. At the same time, New Delhi firmly indicated that the authors, donors and planners of the Pahalgam terrorist attack had to be brought to justice. Marco Rubio speaks to India, Pak US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, and has expressed his pain for lost life in the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’s commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to defuse tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia, said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Eam Jaishankar on X Eam Jaishankar, in a post on X, said: Discussed Pahalgam's terrorist attack with us @secrubio yesterday. Its authors, donors and planners must be brought to justice. The American Secretary of State also spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif. The secretary spoke of the need to condemn the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. The two leaders reaffirmed their continuous commitment to keep the terrorists responsible for their deeds of heinous violence. The secretary urged the cooperation of Pakistani officials to investigate this unreasonable attack. He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to defuse tensions, restore direct communications and maintain peace and security in South Asia. India takes action In particular, as part of its measures against Pakistan on Pahalgam's attack, India published an air mission notice (NOTAM) last night and closed its air space for planes, planes and military flights, exploited or rented from Pakistan. No Pakistani plane will be allowed to enter Indian airspace with effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025. Pahalgam's terrorist attack of April 22, in which Islamist armed men with managers based in Pakistan, have brutally massacred 26 tourists, has greatly increased tensions between the two neighbors. India has promised to prosecute and translate the authors of the attack into justice, and considerably reduced its diplomatic links with Pakistan, – by suspending the industrial water Treaty, closing the land border of the Attari, asking all the Pakistani nationals to leave, thinking the diplomatic staff of Pakistan HC and its own in Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dynamitenews.com/international/us-urges-india-and-pakistan-to-de-escalate-tensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos