Putra polemical mutation try Sutrisno: Jokowi's counterattack?





The son of the 6th vice-president of RI Essaie Sutrisno, Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief Wibowo was transferred by the general commander of TNI Agus suffered. From the commander of the commander of the combined defense zone (Pangkogabwilhan), I became the special staff of the army staff chief (KSAD). Kunto was only four months old as Pangkogabwilhan I. The rotation and mutation in the TNI body were contained in the decision of the TNI Kep / 554 / IV / 2025 commander number of April 29, 2025. As a substitute for Kunto, Commander Tni appointed Admiral Muda (Laksda) Hersan. Hersan was once the help of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The chief of the brigadier of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), Kristomei Sianturi, said that there was no political reason for the transfer of Kunto and hundreds of other TNI officers. He revealed that the transfer and rotation of the position was a natural thing in the career development system in the TNI. “This is part of the personnel development system as well as the needs of the organization to meet the challenges of tasks that continue to develop. We hope that high agents who exercise new positions can perform the mandate with complete dedication, loyalty and professionalism,” said Kristomei in a written declaration on Thursday 1/5). Previously, the speculation of Kunto's mutation was linked to the last political activity of Try Sutrisno. Try Sutrisno would have supported the discussion of the dismissal of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was taken up by the retired forum of the TNI soldiers. Executive director of the Citra Institute, Yusak Farchan, said that it was difficult to deny the political nuances in the transfer of Kunto. He suspects that the mutation is a form of counterattack of the Gibran or Jokowi camp. “In addition, the general commander of the TNI, AGUS SUBIGANIEO, is the person of Jokowi. It is clearly a counter-attack of Jokowi,” said Yusak Alinea.idThursday (1/5). AGUS SUBITERO was appointed commander of the TNI on November 22, 2023 or when Jokowi has always been president. The position of Agus as a TNI commander was maintained by Prabowo. Yusak maintains that the Gibran camp feels threatened by the discourse of dismissal. In addition, it is not impossible that the discourse was worked seriously by Parliament. “Until now, the aspiration has been what to echo the strength of civil society. Not yet captured by political parties such as PDI-Perjuangan or Gerindra,” said Yusak. Padjadjaran University Political Science Professor Muradi evaluated that Kunto's transfer was still quite normal. Because the landscape of the joint defense command 1 is characterized by maritime defense, it is natural that it is led by officers of the dimension of the sea. According to Muradi, Kunto was just a temporary “parking” position to wait for the next rotation. “So this (Kunto mutation) is still normal if it is still transferred to be a special staff of the military's chief of staff,” said Muradi Alinea.id. However, Muradi also considered it is not strange if Kunto's mutation was associated by the political attitude of Try Sutrisno in the controversy of the dismissal of Gibran. “However, I see that this mutation is still normal,” he said.

