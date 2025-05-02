



Mukesh Ambani makes a great prediction before PM Modi, says this about Pakistan The president of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, predicted that the India media and entertainment sector could exceed $ 100 billion over the next ten years, almost quadruple its current value of around 28 billion USD. Mukesh Ambani makes a great prediction before PM Modi, says this about Pakistan The India media and entertainment sector is on the verge of a major transformation, with the potential to become an industry of 100 billion USD during the next decade, according to the president of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. Speaking during the inaugural session of the World Audiovisual and Entertainment (waves) of 2025, Ambani stressed that this push will not only stimulate the economy, but will also generate millions of jobs and will unlock new opportunities thanks to the fusion of narration and advanced digital technologies. Currently estimated at around 28 billion USD, Ambani, Whos Reliance Group has the network 18 of the largest India media company with several digital platforms, entertainment channels and online services, said industry could develop considerably in the coming years, motivated by innovation and entrepreneurship. He added that India has become a world digital leader, and the combination of solid narration traditions with advanced digital tools gives the country a unique advantage in the world media industry. AI can help us share stories worldwide, says Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani thinks that artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive technologies transform the way in which entertainment and cultural experiences are created and shared. These tools, he said, have widened the scope and impact of narration beyond imagination, allowing content to connect instantly with the public in different languages, countries and cultures. Ambani explained that AI can make stories more attractive than ever. He stressed that young creators of young and talented, formerly qualified in these new technologies, could produce global successes and establish a strong presence in the international entertainment industry. Our stories have the power to unite, inspire and enrich lives. They give hope for a better future, said Ambani, who is the president and managing director of Reliance Group. The cultural power of India lies in its timeless stories Ambani also pointed out that the India entertainment and culture sector is not only a symbol of soft powerts a real strength. With a civilization that dates back more than 5,000 years, India has a treasure of timeless stories, Epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata with tales and folk scriptures in dozens of languages. In our civilizational heritage of more than 5,000 years, we have large treasures of timeless tales from Ramayana and Mahabharata to folklore and classics in dozens of languages. They touch the hearts of peoples in the world because they celebrate universal human values ​​The brotherhood, compassion, courage, love, beauty and care of nature, “he said. Ambani said that no country could correspond to the heritage of the India narration. He encouraged the nation to bring its stories with confidence on the world scene, not only to entertain but to help heal a divided world. He concluded by saying that ancient India undergoes a remarkable transformation, fueled by modern technologies today. No nation can match the India narration power. Therefore, with great confidence and great creativity, let's take our stories worldwide to cure a divided world, “he added. What Mukesh Ambani said in Pahalgam's attack Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Mukesh Ambani congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modis present at the top as a symbol of unexpected hope, unity and resolution. Expressing solidarity, the president of the Reliance group said, we have all gathered our deepest condolences here to the families of the victims. Modi Ji, in this fight against the enemies of peace, justice and humanity, you have the full support of 1.45 billion Indians. Their defeat and their India victory are certain. Ambani added that it is the spirit of a new Indiabold, determined in his dreams, quickly in his actions and has committed to overcoming global standards with confidence and objective. The summit of waves 2025 included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw, the deputy minister of the Maharashtra, is becoming Fadnavis, and the delegates of 90 countries.







