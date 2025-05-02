Politics
Profile of 5 people reported to the police concerning the Jokowi diploma
Former President Jokowi with his legal team gave information to the media after reporting false diploma accusations at Metro Jaya, Jakarta police headquarters on Wednesday (04/30/2025). Photo / Isra Triansyah
Jokowi reported the case to the Grand Jakarta metro police on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The false diploma case which is increasingly congested makes Jokowi intervenes to manage it. The former president also revealed the reason why he had to intervene directly.
According to him, this case must be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear, above all, it is no longer served as a president. The false diploma case that Fell Jokowi had in fact been experienced when he was still president.
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia thought that after the end of his mandate, this accusation would stop. But because this problem is always prolonged, it feels better to be brought into the field of law.
5 people reported by Jokowi
1. Rizal Fadillah
Rizal Fadillah is a figure of Muhammadiyah of Bandung who is currently assistant to the community team and religious guards (TPUA). The man born on December 12, 1959 studied at the Faculty of Law of the Padjadjaran University.
In addition to working as a defender, Rizal was once a member of the West Java DPRD of the United Development Party (PPP) for two periods. He was also active in various Islamic organizations and appointed DPR RI candidate of Pan in the 2019 elections.
However, his name was released after his arrival at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and Jokowi's residence to question the president's validity of the diploma. This action made it include in the list of people reported by Jokowi.
2. Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma (Dr. Tifa)
Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma, better known as Dr. Tifa, is a molecular epidemiologist graduated from the Faculty of Medicine UGM and the University of Indonesia. He also studied philosophy in Driyarkara Philosophy College.
In addition to being known as academics, Dr. Tifa often criticizes government policies, especially in the health sector. His declaration on social networks which questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma collected a controversy. Although UGM has denied the complaint, he has always insisted on requiring transparency, it was therefore included in the list of figures reported.
3. Rismon Sianipar
Rismon Sianipar is a digital forensic born in Pematang Siantar on April 25, 1977. He studied in the UGM electrical engineering department before continuing his studies in Japan through the Monbukagakusho Stock Exchange.
Rismon won a master's degree and a doctorate in engineering from the University of Yamaguchi, with the main expertise in cryptography, cryptanalysis and digital legist. It also has a number of patents in Japan and actively written in scientific journals. However, his name was under the spotlight after having delivered an analysis which questioned the validity of the academic documents of Jokowi.
4. Roy Suryo
Roy Suryo Notodiprojo, who is often called Roy Suryo, is a known public figure as a telematics expert. The man born in Yogyakarta on July 18, 1968, graduated from the communication sciences UGM.
In addition to working as a professor, Roy had been Minister of Youth and Sports in the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. His political career began through the Democratic Party, which led him to become a member of the Indonesian Parliament in 2009. As a vocal figure, Roy often commented on national issues, including the controversy of the Jokowi diploma, which made him signal to the authorities.
5. The figure with the initial k
In addition to the four figures, Jokowi also reported one more name with the initial K., but the figure of “K” is still unknown which its whole identity. Despite this, he would have been involved in this defamation case.
These are the five figures reported by Jokowi concerning false diplomas. We hope that this case is quickly resolved so that it does not continue to cause controversy in the community.
