In the midst of tensions with India, Shehbaz Sharif requests the help of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan imprisoned





Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have now asked for help from former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the midst of increasing tensions with India. Four former military officers were sent to negotiate with Imran Khan, who is in prison, said sources.

Imran Khan would have been invited to arrest the Sindh demonstrations by his Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf party and support the army chief of the Pays Asim Murnir.

After the attack on Pulwama, Imran Khan, who was then the Prime Minister, had withdrawn Asim.

For the first time in the history of the ISI, a chief in service was withdrawn before the end of his mandate. This has embittered relations between Munnir and Khan. In fact, Asim Munnir had a big role to play in the imprisonment of Imran Khan.

However, the growing tensions with India after Pahalgam's attack have both Sharif and have their guard. Khan's PTI turns out to be a strong opposition in the country and has succeeded in molding public opinion with its supported protests.

Thus, Sharif and Munnir have now contacted Khan to appease it.

Why is Imran Khan in prison?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is serving a 14-year sentence in prison in a land corruption case linked to the Al-Qadir trust. His wife, Bushra Bibi, is also serving a sentence of seven years in prison.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were involved in corruption up to 190 million pounds.

