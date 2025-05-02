



The wearing of 8,900 Vizhinjam crores is developed as India the first dedicated container transhipment center PM ways

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the capital of Keralas on Wednesday evening before the official inauguration of the multipurpose port of 8,900 crores of Vizhinjam, the port of Seapal in deep water, scheduled for May 2. Security has been considerably tightened through Thiruvanthapuram for the high -level visit. Modi was received at the airport by Governor Rajera Vishwanath Arlekar, the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Ministers of the Union Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, as well as several senior BJP leaders, notably the president of the State of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V. Muraleedharan, and the local MP Shashi Tharoor. Hundreds of people, including children and elderly residents, bordered the airport road at Raj Bhavan to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister. BJP enthusiasts have raised slogans by greeting Modi, while the Prime Minister, seated in the seat before his vehicle, praised the crowd with folded hands. However, the festive reception was spoiled by a minor demonstration staged by certain BJP workers, who highlighted the absence of functional lamp on part of the route used by the convoy of the Prime Ministers. The containers' transbritism hub dedicated to Vizhinjam Seaport Indias is a flagship infrastructure project which constitutes a key element of the Viksit Bharat Vision governments. With a natural draft natural of almost 20 meters and its proximity to one of the most occupied shipping routes in the world, the port should transform the role of India in global maritime trade by reducing dependence on foreign transfer centers, improving logistical efficiency and stimulating commercial competitiveness. The project has been listed among the main priorities of the country's infrastructure and should offer major economic advantages and strengthen India aspirations to become a global logistics center. Friday, Prime Minister Modi will travel by helicopter of Pangode Military Camp in Vizhinjam, where he will officially devote the sea port to the nation.

