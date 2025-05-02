



In a potential relaxation of the deadly trade war between China and the United States, Beijing said on Friday that it was planning to speak with the Trump administration after repeated attempts by senior US officials to start negotiations. The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that China assesses the American offer to speak, but it said that Beijing's position had been consistent: it will first only engage if Washington cancels its prices on Chinese products. If the United States does not correct its poor unilateral tariff measures, this means that the United States has no sincerity and will still damage mutual trust between the two parties, the ministry said. Chinese signaling on his desire to speak intervenes when the prices already seem to have wreaked havoc on Chinese producers. An official report on manufacturing activities in April has shown that factories in China had experienced their clearest monthly slowdown in more than a year.

The two countries fought since President Trump increased the prices on Chinese products to a minimum of 145% last month, while omitting China from a 90 -day break on his prices which he granted to all the other countries. China has responded with its own prices extensions on American products, while preventing certain American companies from doing business in China and restoring exports of critical minerals on which American manufacturers count to do things like semiconductors, drones and cars. The confrontation, which has doubled as a testaments battle between Mr. Trump and the senior Chinas leader, Xi Jinping, shook the world markets and accelerated a decoupling of the two biggest economies in the world. Many countries are under increasing pressure to choose the parties, the Trump administration using American trade partners to restrict access to Chinese exports and Beijing threatening countermeasures against countries that comply. We do not know what officials of the United States and China have been in contact to set up negotiations. Analysts said the two parties have different approaches to these discussions. Mr. Trump would prefer to take the lead and speak directly to Mr. Xi, but Chinas officials tend to prefer to negotiate details and contain an agreement in advance, before the leaders meet. We know that China and the United States have contacts in terms of working, Wu Xinbo, the dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai said. The key is now that China hopes that the United States will give a clear signal that it is sincere in the negotiation, then it can go from this type of contact working in formal negotiations. China launched the ball in the United States.

Complicating things is that Chinese officials concern that Mr. Trump could deny an agreement on a whim or even embarrass Mr. Xi in a confrontation, similar to the way President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was treated during a visit to the White House in February. Faced with the spectrum of an prolonged commercial struggle, the propaganda of the Chinese state has entered high speed, holding the country for a fight and calling people not to bow to American pressure. Beijing has bet that the Trump administration will finally surrender due to political and financial pressure in the United States. Recent surveys show that most Americans are unhappy with the Trumps treatment of the US economy, who decreased in the first quarter after posting strong growth at the end of last year. In a recognition of the dependence of the Americas with regard to Chinese manufacturing, the Trump administration exempted Chinese smartphones, computers, semiconductors and other electronics from reciprocal rates, although this decision can be temporary. And Tuesday, Trump signed two decrees by recovering prices on car manufacturers. China also seems to consider exempting certain categories of its 125% prices on American products, including certain semiconductors, vital drugs and other health products.

Mr. Xis Room to Maneuver is somewhat limited by his nationalist image and a need to be considered as defying what Beijing has described as intimidation. It is also limited by the weakness of the Chinese economy, which was hampered by a real estate crisis and poor consumer confidence. Although the United States represents a share in narrowing of global exports of Chinas, it remains the largest market at just under 15%. And due to growing frustration in many countries on a low-market flow of Chinese exports, Chinese goods that would normally have gone to the United States cannot easily be diverted to other countries. We do not know what type of trade agreement would both satisfy Mr. Trump and Mr. XI. China led a trade surplus of almost $ 300 billion with the United States last year, a massive gap that would be difficult to fill. A trade agreement aimed at approaching the imbalance, which was negotiated with China during the first Trump administration, exceeded, partly because of the cocovio pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/02/world/asia/china-us-tariffs-talks.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos