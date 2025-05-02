[HOAKS] Jokowi calls the coffin of Pope Francis emitting light





Hoaks! Based on the verification of kompas.com so far, this information is not true. Kompas.com/fristin intan selisticowati Joko Widodo was met in Solo, in the center of Java. Joko Widodo was met in Solo, in the center of Java. Kompas.com – In the virtual universe circulating from a screenshot of an article with the title which claims the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the body coffin of Pope Francis had expressed the light. However, after tracing, content is the result of manipulation. In a context, previously Jokowi was appointed by President Prabowo suffered as one of the Indonesians who attended the funeral of Pope Francis, at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. Narrative circulator Catch of Article Title covering Jokowi said that the coffin of Pope Françus had published a light one of which had been shared with a Facebook account This, This,, This,, This, And This. The account shares the screenshot of the article entitled: “Joko Widodo: Your Majesty Pope François Pope releases light, it's a story of my life”. Facebook battery Facebook screenshots of Facebook articles that claim that Jokowi calls the Pope Francis Light box Facebook screenshots of Facebook articles that claim that Jokowi calls the Pope Francis Light box Facebook battery Facebook screenshots of Facebook articles that claim that Jokowi calls the Pope Francis Light box Facebook screenshots of Facebook articles that claim that Jokowi calls the Pope Francis Light box Research Kompas.com When examined, in the article in the article, there is watermark “Tempo.co”. However, when checked on the page Tempo.co No article was found about Jokowi said that the Coff of the body of Pope Francis had shed light. Additional research found, the content has manipulated articles on the page Tempo.co which published on April 26, 2025 This. The original article entitled: “Why is Prabowo Utus Jokowi attending the funeral of Pope Francis?” The article contained the declaration of the secretary general of the Gerindra Ahmad Muzani party concerning the reason why Prabowo sent Jokowi to come to the funeral of Pope Francis to the Vatican. According to Muzani, the reason why Prabowo sent Jokowi was that when Pope Francis came to Indonesia in early September 2024 was the guest of the 7th president. At that time, the Pope visited Indonesia in the context of the apostolic journey. In addition to Jokowi, Prabowo also sent the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai; The Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono and former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ignasius Jonan. Conclusion The projection of the title of the article which said that Jokowi said that the coffin of Pope Francis had issued the light following manipulation. The content is hoaks. The original article is titled “Why did Prabowo Utus Jokowi attend the funeral of Pope Francis?”. The article discussed the reason why Prabowo sent Jokowi to come to the funeral of Pope Francis to the Vatican on April 26, 2025.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/cekfakta/read/2025/05/02/144100682/-hoaks-jokowi-sebut-peti-jenazah-paus-fransiskus-mengeluarkan-cahaya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos