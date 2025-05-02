



New Delhi: Lieutenant-General Muhammad Asim Malik was appointed Pakistani advisor on national security (NSA) while being simultaneously as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the first time that a head of ISI of service occupies the two simultaneous roles.>

The appointment comes a few days after Pahalgam's terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire, which killed 26 people and increased the tensions of India-Pakistan, with threats of Indian military action on the horizon.>

The NSA post in Pakistan has been vacant since April 2022. The appointment in double Maliks is unprecedented and indicates a consolidation of power by the Pakistani army, civil surveillance of the touch to an increased tension era of India-Pakistan.>

The NSA, previously a civil advisor reporting to the Prime Minister, will now follow the military chain of command and will report directly to the head of the General Asim Munnir army.>

This decision could be considered an attempt to have to relaunch or control discussions on the back channel with India, ensuring that there is no gap between the political and military messaging of the Pakistans during this critical period. In addition, the combination of the two roles can coordinate intelligence operations and the development of national security policies, guaranteeing unified messaging and the rapid response in crisis situations.>

In the past, the Pakistani NSAs have met their Indian counterparts in third countries. Lieutenant-retirement general Nasser Khan Janjua held several meetings with Ajit Doval in Bangkok in 2016. Doval would also have organized several dialogue cycles with Moeed Yusuf, NSA at PM Imran Khan at the beginning of 2021.>

Move the signals according to which Pakistan soldiers fully control the national security policy>

For India, the appointment specifies that any substantial commitment, whether it are backpacks or crisis management, must be with the Pakistan soldiers, not its civil government. He also points out to the international community that Pakistal soldiers fully control the national security policy, which could complicate diplomatic efforts.>

Born in a military family in Punjab, Malik is the son of Lieutenant-Général to retirement Ghulam Muhammad Malik who retired as a body commander in 1995. He won the Honor Academy of the Pakistani Military Academy and took courses at the US Armys Fort Leavenworth, Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom and Doctorate in American-Pakistani relations of national defense relations.

He was ordered in the 12th Baloch regiment, his fathers unit in 1989. He ordered divisions in Balutchistan and Waziristan, the two areas confronted with serious interior security threats. Like his father, he was also Warrant Officer General in GHQ where he supervised legal and disciplinary affairs, especially during the repression of supporters of Imran Khans in 2023. He was appointed DG ISI in October 2024, replacing Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum.>

In summary, the appointment of Maliks as NSA is a clear signal of military domination in Pakistrans politics vis-à-vis India, at a moment of acute crisis and uncertainty in bilateral relations.>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.thewire.in/article/diplomacy/isi-chief-is-pakistans-new-nsa-what-does-this-dual-appointment-mean

