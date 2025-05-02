



The campaign on social networks represents fictitious scenes from civil servants disappointed by the Chinese Communist Party in power.

The CIA has launched a campaign on social networks in Chinese language calling on government representatives in China to change camps and to flee secrets in the United States. The two videos published Thursday represent fictitious scenes involving Chinese officials who approach the main intelligence agency after being disillusioned with the Communist Party of China in power (PCC). In one of the videos, an actor representing a member of the Senior CCP describes the fear he feels for his family when he testifies to those responsible for him to be served as worn shoes. This man, who diligently worked at the top throughout his life, now realizes deeply that no matter the height of his status, he is insufficient to protect his family in these turbulent and disturbing times, reads a Chinese description of the video on YouTube. He aspires to take control of his destiny and to find a way to protect his family and the achievements he built during the years of hard work. Aware that everything he owns could disappear in an instant, he is pushed to make a difficult but crucial decision to contact the CIA safely. Videos, which have been published on platforms such as Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and X, contain instructions on CIA safe and secure contact, including using the Dark web browser. One of the main roles of the CIA is to collect information for the president and for our decision -makers, said CIA director John Ratcliffe in an interview with Fox News. One of the ways we do is recruiting assets that can help us fly secrets. The Chinas Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments. Desmond Shum, a Chinese property tycoon who has become a discident that lives in the United Kingdom, described the CIA campaign as the most aggressive public decision of the agency against China in living memory. This type of public awareness is exactly the kind of provocation that personally enrages the CCP and the Xi Jinping, said Shum on X, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping. His obsession with the rule for life stems from a singular objective: guaranteeing the unshakable control of the parts on China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/2/cia-releases-videos-coaxing-chinese-officials-to-leak-secrets-to-us

