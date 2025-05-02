The following false diploma: Jokowi reports, Roy Suryo disputes the carbon test!





The seventh president of Ri Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in an interview with journalists after reporting to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. (FT: between photo / cnnindonesia) Lancangkuning.com, jakarta-After a long silence, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally pointed out a number of games to the Jaya regional metro police after a serious accusation concerning the authenticity of his diploma. This report immediately received a response from the former Minister of Young and Sports Roy Suryo, who was one of the parties reported. Roy Suryo, known to the voice of the validity of Jokowi's academic documents, considers Jokowi's legal stages to open a deeper investigation room. He stressed the importance of digital forensic surveys to the carbon test method to ensure the authenticity of the document. If it is indeed a more in -depth investigation, we can prove it through digital criminalics, including the carbon test on the diploma document, said Roy. Roy also questioned the validity of the authorities who examined the Jokowi diploma. According to him, only a medical-legal identification tool can prove that the document is really original. It is not shown enough, must be tested scientifically. How is the stamp? How is paper? This can be proven, he said. Jokowi would have given all of his graduation from primary school to UGM via investigators. However, this step was judged by certain criticisms as an effort to transfer opinions, especially when the former president also postponed the court. The five people reported by Jokowi were the hospital (Roy Suryo), Rismon Sianipar, Tifa (Dr Tifauzia), Egi Sudjana and Kurnia Tri. They were accused of articles 310 and 311 of the penal code concerning defamation and slander, as well as the articles of the ITE law. However, the reported part has not remained silent. Roy said they were ready to face the legal process and hoped rather that the case would be open as much as possible to the public. Inform the public, which is correct. We are not afraid, said Roy. Ironically, Jokowi chose to bring legal action after no longer being president, as if he was waiting for the moment to move. I was still in power, I didn't think it was over. But this is still extended, said Jokowi. Now, the drama on this diploma is entering a new chapter at the Court. The inaugural hearing took place at the solo district court with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. Jokowi was seated as a defendant 1, with the solo City Kpu, Sman 6 Solo and Gadjah Mada University as a defendant.

