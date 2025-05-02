.. can disturb the sleep of many, 'PM Modi takes a search of India Alliance while Shashi Tharoor shares the scene with him – India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Port on Friday in Kerala, the chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan and the deputy for the Thiruvananthapuram congress, Shashi Tharoor. Shortly after the launch of the first phase of the ports, Prime Minister Modi used the time to take a hit at the Congress Party, referring to the presence of two eminent leaders of the Bloc of India during the event. “I mean to CM, you are a strong pillar of the India alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also seated here. Today’s event will disrupt the sleep of many, ”said Modi. Tharoor has recently been at the center of internal friction within the Kerala congress unit. Only two days before the event, the quadruple deputy posted on social networks that he had “managed to land in time” to receive PM Modi, despite delays at Delhi airport “dysfunctional”. A photo he shared on X showed him saluting the Prime Minister of Thiruvanthapuram airport, CM Vijayan standing nearby. Tharoor expressed his enthusiasm as to the commissioning of the port, describing it as a project in which he was “proudly” involved from the start. “Despite delays from Delhi's dysfunctional airport, I managed to land in Thiruvanthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in my constituency. Pending his official commissioning from Vizhinjam, a project with which I was proud to be involved since his creation,” he said. Tharoor had also drawn attention earlier this year for congratulating the Keralas start-up which disrupted the state congress, in particular as a scan of the assembly elections. He then clarified that his praises aimed at the entrepreneurial progress of the States, not by the government led by the CPM. This is not the first time that Tharoor has recognized the actions of central governments. He previously praised Modi's administrations, the treatment of the Ukrainian conflict and his diplomatic commitment with former American president Donald Trump. About Vizhinjam International Seaportport

The International Maritime Port of Vizhinjam, located in the District of Thiruvananthapuram, was completed at an estimated cost of 8,867 crore. Developed in a public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LTD (APSEZ), the port should considerably improve the India presence in global maritime trade. After a successful trial, he received a commercial commissioning certification on December 4 of last year. Emphasizing the strategic importance of the ports, PM Modi said:

“The inhabitants of Kerala know how, in the past 10 years, thanks to our efforts, there has been rapid development not only in the port infrastructure of the state, but also in highways, railways and airports.” “Until now, 75% of Indias transhipment has been managed by foreign ports, leading to a significant loss of income for the country. Now that money will benefit our own nation,” he added.

