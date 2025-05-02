Why Donald Trump is looming on the Australias election





A superpower is looming as the Australians headed for the polls. He exerted commercial barriers as a means of political coercion, jeopardizing the economy dependent on the exports of Australia.

Three years ago, this country was China, which imposed punishing restrictions on many Australian exports, sent hidden spy ships near the west coast of Australia and struck an alarming military pact with a regional neighbor, the Solomon Islands.

This time, while the Australians made ballots on Saturday, this external factor is the United States and President Trump.

We forgot that China introduced prices on Australian products. What is the difference, what Trump does? said Scott Praser, analyst of public policies and former civil servant.

This election has the heaviest geopolitical backdrop of recent memory for Australia. President Trump sparked questions about whether she can depend on his longtime military alliance with the United States. At the same time, its largest trading partner, China, extends its influence more and more and more of the Australian coasts.

But for most Australian voters, domestic questions and inflation was the dominant concern. At the start of the campaign, Prime Minister Anthony Albannees, the Labor Party of the Center-Gauche, was lagging behind in the polls, reflecting frustration in the face of a cost of living crisis and the prices of housing in constant increase.

Opposition chief Peter Dutton argued that Mr. Albanese had ignored bread and butter problems because he was too concentrated on an awakened program, such as indigenous rights. Mr. Dutton channeled parts of Mr. Trumps' messaging, balustrades against diversity initiatives, committing to reducing tens of thousands of government jobs and floating the idea of ​​revoking citizenship for the two nationals who have been found guilty of a crime.

But political winds have changed in Australia, shaken by the global tumult unleashed by Mr. Trump, if to a very lesser extent that they did not do so in another American ally, Canada. Even if Australia was not in Mr. Trumps Crosshairs in the same way as Canada, the latest political surveys in Australia show that plowing was taken from Mr. Duttons' Conservative Liberal Party.

We are Canada-Lite. We do not have the same exhibition, but Trump is very unpopular among the Australian public, said Darren Lim, lecturer in politics and international relations at the Australian National University. The United States play a big role in our conception of the place where we are in the world.

Trump plans to impose a 10% levy on most Australian imports, the basic line rate of his so-called reciprocal rates, in addition to 25% on his exports of steel and aluminum. During the campaign, Mr. Albanese and Mr. Dutton faced repeated questions about how they would manage the relationship with Washington. Answering a question during their final debate on Sunday, the two said they trusted Mr. Trump.

But most Australians do not share their evaluation. A recent Lowy Institute survey has shown that the public Australian Trust in the United States had flowed at its lowest point in two decades, two thirds saying that they had no confidence in their most important country. Voters were uniformly divided that Mr. Albanese or Mr. Dutton would be better to manage relations with Mr. Trump.

In recent weeks, Mr. Dutton has attempted to distance himself from Mr. Trump. As a political ally of his pronounced words makes Australia great again in mid-April, it was clear that any association with Trump was a responsibility that Mr. Dutton wanted to avoid. He diverted questions about the question of whether the sentence reflected an ideological alignment with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Albanes' party has tried to capitalize on changing public feelings, denouncing the foreign influence that the opposition would bring. The conservatives, he said, would bring Americanization and the American approach to Australian working conditions and health care.

China, on the other hand, has hardly understood in this year's campaign. It is a striking contrast with 2022, when the Chinese chief, Xi Jinping, invoked his name several times and his face plastered on the display panels of the elections. A sputum on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic led to a descending spiral of relations between the two countries, the China invoicing up to 218.4% tax on the Australian bottle.

Mr. Dutton, whose Liberal Party is in a long-standing coalition with the more conservative national party, considerably reduced the content of the way he talks about China, even describing himself as pro-China last year. In the performance of the 2022 elections, Mr. Dutton, as Minister of Defense, had repeatedly played China as a threat to Australia and argued that she would like the Labor Party to power.

Asked this week in their final debate on the question of whether China was the greatest Australian threat, Mr. Dutton wanted to say that intelligence and defense agencies were concerned about the Chinese Communist Party, rather than talking about his own assessment of the country more broadly.

Mr. Albanese, whose government worked hard to stabilize relations with China during his mandate, and abstain from manifest criticism, was also resistant to identify it as the greatest risk for the national security in Australia, although he was in a hurry by the moderator.

China is a major power in the region, which seeks to increase its influence, but the relationship is also complex because China is our great trading partner, said Albanese.

Frank Bongiorno, professor of history at the Australian National University, said that the two parties avoided taking up the main world challenges with which Australia is confronted and focusing on domestic problems at a small target due to a shortage of clear ideas on each side on how to deal with Washington.

I would have thought that the most urgent problem is how it will balance its traditional security relationship with the United States, with the overwhelming importance of its commercial relationship with China, he said. They were incredibly qualified to keep almost all these things on the agenda.

But the uncertainty caused by Mr. Trump may have transformed voters into the stability of the current government of Mr. Albanese, in a passage from the world's anti-tity feelings which had been dominant last year, said Bongiorno.

He examines the moment that the appeal was an advantage for the Albanians, a feeling of comfort in an incredibly disturbing environment, he said.

