Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

The Uks Sarah Pochin reform won the victory in the by -election of Runcorn and Helsby by only six votes.

She was the favorite to win since her revelation by Nigel Farage in March, after the conviction of the work deputy Mike Amesburys for having struck a constituent.

Ms. Pochin will become the reforms of the fifth deputy and her first wife representing Parliament when the municipalities return Tuesday.

But who is the new 55-year-old deputy and what is she likely to do as a reform deputy?

Open image in the gallery Sarah Pochin won Runcorn by six voices ( Wire pa ))

Sarah Pochin is a former conservative advisor and mayor of Cheshire Eash. As a member of the Conservative Party, she was represented with a smile alongside various big names, including the former Prime Ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

She was also the candidate of the Conservative Parties at Bolton South East in 2017, in second position in the work of Yasmin Qureshi.

She was expelled from the Conservative group of the Cheshire East Council in 2020 after being elected mayor instead of the official conservative candidate with the support of work and independent advisers.

But, two years later, when she wanted to vote in the elections of conservative leaders after the resignation of Boris Johnsons, she was forced to leave the independent group on the Council after joining the Conservatives.

However, she was not an enthusiastic curator, following Mr. Johnsons ousted as a leader, and even volunteered to leave the party immediately after achieving her goal of voting in the leadership competition.

Open image in the gallery Nigel Farage was bouou by the narrow victory ( Reuters ))

Ms. Pochin has also been a magistrate in Cheshire for 20 years before becoming a conservative advisor.

She introduced herself to voters with a video emphasizing British pride. Her father was in the army and she said that she had a huge commitment to the defense of Great Britain.

The deputy for the reform added that the family is the foundation of the country and has called for more things to do to ensure that young people are proud to be British.

She frequently talked about being a mother to adult children and, in an interview with The independentShe said she liked to take an hour every morning to do pilates and relax.

Open image in the gallery Sarah Pochin will use her seat to prepare pressure on Sir Keir Starmer for migration ( Wire pa ))

Ms. Pochin recently played her own support for refugees in the constituency.

After being represented during a welcome event of refugees, she stressed that her support includes only asylum seekers, the brand to the brand that crosses the English chain to enter the illegal economic migrants of Great Britain.

Her opinions on migration mean that she will probably slip into the reforms of parliamentary ranks in a transparent way, describing immigrants as flooding our country and calling for those who seek asylum in Great Britain to stop in France or any other country in Europe before that.

But she has local priorities and has promised to campaign on issues such as a new leisure center and a cinema for the region as well as balustrades against the price of a Runcorn toll road to Widnes nearby.

During the campaign, it was revealed that she had been reprimanded before for having used her status as a magistrate to influence his colleagues.

It has also historically expressed its support for means testing the payment of winter fuel, a position which is in contradiction with Mr. Farage and reforms the fervent opposition to the work of the decision to withdraw it from millions of retirees.

Speaking after winning the by -election, Pochin said that the voters had clearly indicated “sufficiently”.

“Enough conservative failure, enough labor,” she said.

She added that illegal immigration was a “massive problem” for Runcorn.

Ms. Pochin said: “People live next to the accommodation of private owners full of illegal immigrants who cause people's lives.

“This is a problem that we will consider absolutely as priority.”

She said the voters were “afraid of getting out of their homes”.

She added: “This is an entire area that we will examine in detail.”