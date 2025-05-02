



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will revive the works of the construction of Amaravati, capital of Andhra Pradesh, in addition to placing the foundation stone for various projects through the State, Friday, 57,962 crosses, said an official statement. In one of the biggest infrastructure announcements of a day for the State, the Prime Minister will lay the foundations and the inauguration of a total of 94 projects worth 57 962 Brood (years) According to the official calendar published by the government government, the Prime Minister will land at Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram at 2:55 p.m. He will be received by chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Vice-Minister Pawan Kalyan and senior officials. From there, Modi will fly to Velagapudi in Amaravati by helicopter at 3:15 p.m. after reception of ceremonies, he will arrive at the public meeting place at 3.30 p.m. and will participate in the Ponte and inauguration events, before returning to Gannavaram airport at 4:55 p.m. in the New Delhi department, he also declared. In one of the biggest infrastructure announcements of a day for the State, the Prime Minister will lay the foundations and the inauguration of a total of 94 projects worth 57 962 Brood. These include the institutions of the capital, national highways, rail improvements and defense facilities, according to the calendar. The CMO press release told Amaravati, the Prime Minister will lay the foundations for 74 projects 49,000 crores, including the construction of the Assembly, the Secretariat, the High Court and the Judicial residential districts. In addition, Modi would practically launch the works of nine central projects, 5,028 crores, including the Defense Research Development Development Missile Test Center (DRDO) in Nagayalanka Worth 1,459 crore; Unity Mall with Visakhapatnam Worth 100 Broore; Guntakal-Mallapppa Gate Rail Overbridge 293 crores and six new national highway projects worth 3,176 Core. In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate eight national highway projects 3,680 crores, three railway projects of a value 254 crore. The CMO press release said that Modis's visit would be a turning point in the development account of Andhra Pradesh. After almost a decade of uncertainty surrounding the capital, the presence of Modis in Amaravati to revive the construction of capital will send a powerful message of political stability, central coordination of the State and renewal of governance, he said. The government of the State has made arrangements developed for the visit of the Prime Ministers, the participation of the public expected on a large scale. The event is projected as a decisive moment for the future of Amaravati and a clear signal for the renewal of the momentum in the central cooperation of the State.

