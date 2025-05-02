



China said it was considering proposals in the United States to start negotiations on US President Donald Trumps swept prices.

The United States recently, through relevant channels, actively transmitted messages to China, expressing the desire to engage in talks, said on Friday in a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

China is currently evaluating this.

Beijing remarks came after the Chinese state media reported earlier in the week than the Trump administration had proactively reached the release of several channels.

The army of the war on war with China led to a de facto commercial embargo between the two biggest economies in the world.

Companies and investors have impatiently awaiting signs that Washington and Beijing will facilitate their steep prices on each other, fearing that prolonged confrontation inflicts serious damage to the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund last month reduced its global growth forecasts for 2025 to 2.8%, compared to 3.3%in January, while JPMorgan Chase put the probability of an American recession this year at 60%.

Christopher Beddor, Deputy Director of Deputy Research of China at Givekal Dragonomics, a financial services company in Beijing, said that China seems to be sincere to be open to talks provided that the United States is serious.

Again, they have a lot of tools: the prices are already in place, but they also have export controls and can launch more probes in American companies, Beddor told Al Jazeera.

The list continues. More importantly, they are ready to stimulate to blunt damage to economic growth. But political decision -makers also clearly understand that it would be much better if they did not have to use these tools because there was a de -escalation.

Trump, who slapped a 145% tariff on Chinese exports, insisted on the fact that his administration is in negotiations with Beijing, an assertion that Chinese officials have rejected as foundation.

Trump said on Wednesday that there was a very good chance that he will conclude a commercial agreement with China as long as he was right.

On Friday, in its declaration, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said that its position on the commercial dispute had been consistent.

If there is a fight, we will fight to the end; If there are conferences, the door is open, the ministry said.

The tariff war and the trade war have been launched by the United States unilaterally, and if the United States wants to speak, it should demonstrate sincerity by preparing to correct its erroneous actions and to cancel the unilateral taxation of additional prices, he said, adding that trying to use talks as a pretext to engage in coercion and the coat of arms would not work with China.

Waking up

In an interview with Fox News which was broadcast Thursday evening, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trumps' prices seriously injured the Chinese economy and that Beijing was impatient to speak.

The Chinese reach out, they want to meet, they want to speak, told Rubio, the host of Fox News, Sean Hannity. We involved people in there.

Rubio also said that tensions were alarm clock in the United States, and the country should not be so dependent on China.

Two more years in this direction, and we are going to have a lot of problems, really dependent on China, he said. So, I think there is this broader question about the amount we should buy from them.

Steven Okun, CEO of the Singapore consulting company, APAC Advisors, said it would not be a surprise to see meetings between Chinese and American officials given the interdependence of their economies and damage caused to both, but characterize such contact as negotiation would be premature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/2/china-says-it-is-considering-trump-administrations-outreach-on-tariffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos