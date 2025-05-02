We will unload the thesis thesis diploma









Jogja – Roy Suryo CS reported the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Jokowi Alap-Alap volunteers to the police linked to false diploma and defamation accusations. Responding to the report, Roy Suryo said he was ready to dismantle the alleged thesis and the false diploma]Jokowi. “Despite this, we are ready to undergo the process and let us find the case of the false thesis and that the alleged diploma is also automatically false. If the thesis has been technically false,” said Roy Suryo when contacted thigh By a short message, Thursday (1/5/2025). We know, Jokowi reported five people to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The five reported are the initials of the hospital, the hospital, T, ES and K. Scroll to continue with content According to Roy Suryo, reported by Jokowi himself, Rismon Sianipar, Tifa or Dr Tifa, Egi Sudjana and Kurnia Tri. They are criminalized by article 310 of the penal code concerning the defamation and article 311 of the penal code concerning Fitnah. In addition, article 27a, article 32 and article 35 of the ITE law. “Although it was not confirmed, Jacub Hasibuan said that the lawyer said that what had been reported in addition to the hospital, Dr. T T T has now added ES (Eggy Sudjana) and K (Kurnia Tri Royani),” said Roy. “But once again prioritizing these mothers is an attitude that is not an embarrassing elegant alias,” he continued. Meanwhile, the question of reports by Jokowi Alap-Alap volunteers concerning defamation and alleged incentive about the diploma, Roy Suryo did not question this. “Regarding the” ALAP-ALAP report “, he should be ahead, the police should be smarter and understand the meaning of” locus delicise “. The more funny,” he said. “If yesterday, I had a comment on the reports of the three of us (Roy, Dr. Rimmoni Sianipar and Dr. Tifa) with the word” funny “, then it shows more and more kindness,” he added. To note, Jokowi reported 5 people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the false diploma accusations on Wednesday (30/4). While in the regions, Jokowi Alap-Alap volunteers reported Roy Suryo to Dr. Tifa to Sleman police, solo police and Semarang Polrestabes. (RIH / APU)

