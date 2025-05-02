



A French entrepreneur was the only foreign professional to meet President Xi Jinping in Shanghai on Tuesday, during the tour of an incubator for artificial intelligence startups. Hamza Boukili, 34, professor of mathematics at the Paris Elite Institute of Technology at Shanghai Jiao Tong University who also directs his own startup in AI, was one of the researchers who met XI during his visit to Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center. The Frenchman said that the meeting with the Chinese president motivated him more than ever to succeed in his work. “During the communication, the last words of President XI were about us, the young people standing before him, hold the future in our hands. This made me feel a great sense of responsibility,” said Boukili. “This has further strengthened my determination to continue working hard to contribute to society, the country and the world as a whole,” said Boukili, who has been working at Shanghai Jiao Tong University since 2020 and launched his own business last year to the IA incubator. Shanghai Foundation Innovation Center was created in 2023 and is the first specialized China incubator to develop fundamental models for AI. Boukili's startup focuses on the application of AI algorithms to energy conservation and the reduction of emissions. During its tour, Xi called Shanghai to accelerate efforts to transform into a pace-metro for scientific and technological innovation, claiming that the municipality should endeavor to be at the forefront of AI development and governance. Boukili said it was a rare honor to be able to have direct communication with President XI. “I was bombed with blessings from colleagues teachers, colleagues, classmates and friends after seeing me in the news. Everyone expressed their happiness, their pride and their support,” said Boukili. He added that even if its country of origin, France, can have advantages in traditional technical aspects, with regard to the current development of AI, Shanghai excels in terms of resources, labor and talent. “The words of President Xi made me feel the responsibility we have, and made us more determined to continue working harder to do our job better and with more visible results,” said Boukili. He said that XI's trip clearly indicated to him directly to what extent the development of AI is important for the country. This importance is also reflected in a series of policies in Shanghai as well as the national level which help entrepreneurs to implement their commercial projects more quickly and to develop more quickly, said Boukili. “Shanghai is a city with a diversified economic development, which is excellent when making entrepreneurial plans, because it means that there are still many target customers of different types,” he said. Contact writers at [email protected]

