Here are how many executive orders of Trump are linked to the court

Washington –

President Donald Trump went through 100 days in office this week.

Since his return, Trump has signed a record of 143 decrees which have the greatest number of members of the 21st century that the president published during his first 100 days, according to an analysis by Hearst Television Data Team.

Among these orders, almost 40% focused on government reform, responsibility and deregulation, while around 20% concerned foreign policy and national security.

A decree grants presidents the power to issue a written directive without approval of the congress. Presidents have generally used orders to execute their campaign promises or their political objectives which can face the opposition or the roadblocks at the Congress.

On the campaign track, Trump promised to dismantle the Ministry of Education, reduce the size of the federal government, to expel undocumented immigrants, to issue prices, etc.

The president's decrees have addressed many of his campaign promises, but the analysis of data teams has revealed that around a third party were noted by legal challenges. This analysis does not include other presidential actions such as proclamations and memoranda.

To count as a judicial challenge in the analysis, the trial had to explicitly mention the decree.

The administration was faced with more than 120 proceedings to challenge the legality and the implementation of these decrees, with nine actions currently entirely blocked by the courts.

Orders that have received partial or pending blocks have not been included in the above data.

Some of the Trumps decrees postpone the legal limits of what executive power can and cannot implement.

During his first day at the Oval Office, Trump signed an executive decree to put an end to the citizenship of the birth law. The order was challenged by around 10 prosecution, arguing that it was unconstitutional. Since then, several federal judges have blocked the decree.

Several of the decrees that sought to limit the rights of transgender persons were temporarily blocked by the judges. These ordinances included attempts to ban transgender people from serving in the army, to prohibit the affirmative care between sexes for those under 19, to transfer transgender women to men's installations and to stop the delivery of passports with the marker between the sexes “X.”

Eminent law firms such as Perkins Coie, Paul Weiss, Jenner & Block, Wilmerhale and Susan Godfrey also faced decrees in the course of aims. Trump has issued decrees against each company to revoke their security authorizations, prohibit lawyers from firms to access federal buildings and to terminate existing contracts.

Trump canceled the prescription against the New York law firm Paul Weiss, after agreeing to make $ 40 million pro Bono work for the administration.

Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, Wilmerhale and Susan Godfrey each filed prosecution contesting the orders linked to their companies. The judges giving their affairs each prevented the administration from implementing the ordinances.

Many of these cases are still pending, but some judges have decided to maintain the actions of the administrations while the legal proceedings continued.

The United States Supreme Court blocked the reintegration of federal probation employees on April 8, declaring that non-profit organizations that brought legal action against the Trump administration lacked legal position to challenge layoffs.

There is no official figure available for the total number of federal employees licensed by the administration, but an analysis of the Hearst television data team shows that at least 49,000 employees have been dismissed.

Trumps newly created department responsible for maximizing the efficiency of the federal government known as Doge has faced mixed decisions. But a Washington Federal Judge, DC, refused to temporarily hold the CEO of the billionaire Elon Musks at the ministry.

Trumps Immigration policies have also received mixed decisions. Although the administration was authorized to interrupt the main CBP One Apple Method asylum Asylum seekers used to plan meetings in Borderit have been prevented from retaining the federal funds of sanctuary cities.

Sanctuous cities are jurisdictions that limit their cooperation with the efforts of federal immigration agencies to expel undocumented immigrants.

A Washington Federal Court, DC, refused to temporarily block the IRS to share the data of immigrants with the Ministry of Internal Security, Immigration and the Application of Customs or other Federal Agencies which are looking for information to enforce immigration laws.

The table below lists all the decrees that Trump signed during his first 100 days of his second administration.

