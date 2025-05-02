Profile of Rizal Fadhillah, the figure reported by Jokowi concerning the case of a false diploma





Rizal Fadhillah, vice-president of TPUA, received many spotlights after being reported by former president Jokowi concerning the defamation and slander of false diplomas. INEWSTV Photos / Squiability

Jakarta – Rizal Fadhillah who sat on the post of vice-president of the team of defenders of the activist Ulama (TPUA) received many strengths after being reported by former president Joko Widodo – Rizal Fadhillah who sat on the post of vice-president of the team of defenders of the activist Ulama (TPUA) received many strengths after being reported by former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The report was linked to defamation and False defamation of degree. Despite this, Rizal said he was ready to face the current legal process. Former PPP and PBR West Java administrators did not feel disturbed by reports either. Rizal assessed that the use of article 160 of the Criminal Code in the report was not appropriate. He argued that no criminal act had occurred due to the alleged incentive. He even pointed out if he and other parties would have been ready to fight the accusation. Not only did that, Rizal also said that the report on him was a form of criminalization that had been politically charged. Profile of Rizal Fadhillah Rizal Fadillah is a man born in Bandung on December 12, 1959. He was also known as one of the administrators of Java Muhammadiyah DPW. The history of education begins from SD Ciateul III Bandung, SMP BPI II Bandung, in San IV Bandung, before continuing his studies at the Faculty of Law of Padjadjaran University (UNPAD) with the specialization of constitutional law. Before diving into the world of law and politics, Rizal Fadillah began his career as a educator. He had taught at the Muhammadiyah II high school in Bandung, then was director of the Islamic Lycée At-Tarbiyah Tasikmalaya. Not only was that, he was also a professor at Madrasah Aliyah and the teachers of the Sharia law of Iain Sunan Gunung Djati, has shown his dedication in the academic world. In the field of law, Rizal is known as an active defender. His experience in the legislative world can be seen from the two membership periods of the Western Java province DPRD (19972004) representing the United Development Party (PPP).

