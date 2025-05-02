The man who made accusations of Erdogan-Cyprus corruption ring

CEMIL ONAL had worked as a assassinated Cypriot businessman HALIL FALYALIS FINANCE ASSURANCE

A man who had given a series of interviews in which he has made deep allegations Cyprus -based money and smuggling network based on some of the most powerful men in Turkey, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was shot down Thursday evening, Dutch police have confirmed.

A Dutch police spokesperson informed the Mail in Cyprus The fact that the victim of a shooting in a hotel in Rijswijk, a suburb of The Hague, which took place Thursday evening, was Cemil Onal.

Onal was tThe former financial advisor to the Cypriot Turkish businessman Halil Falyliwho was himself shot in February 2022 near Kyrenia.

The Local Omroep West news website reported that the owner of the hotels said he saw a man approaching without facial coating, who had then shot the victim before fleeing.

An eyewitness said that he had heard three fruits and then saw someone pass in front.

The man had a pistol suspended on his belt and showed it to me. Then he passed me in the woods, he said.

Onal had himself been arrested in the Netherlands in 2023 as part of the assassination of Falyali, but succeeded in extradition in Turkey by saying that his life would be in danger if it was returned to the country.

CEMIL ONAL [Bugun Kibris]

His assassination comes after He gave a series of interviews to the Cypriot News Bugun Kibris website concerning relations with the highest levels of turkey government And his power party AK.

Onal had referred to whitewashed money, bribes and a dirty network, and, according to Bugun Kibris, has submitted documents to American and Dutch intelligence.

In the center of his allegations are 45 or 46 cassettes that Falyali had kept and intended, if and if necessary, to use as blackmail against powerful characters.

Halil Falali

Such a file was published in October 2021, the day after the arrest of Falyali, suspected of having attacked an employee. The file was A video of the Nords then Prime Minister Ersan Saner engaged in obscene acts on a webcam And was disclosed to the media by the boss of the Turkish mafia Sedat Peker.

Pekers' advisor Emre Olur said Peker had obtained the images of Falyali, while Peker himself said that a drug ring involving former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirims, Erkam Yildirim.

According to Onal, Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was also involved in the illicit company, appointed the son of the longtime ally of Erdogan and a former controller of his discretionary funds Maksut Serim as a northern ambassador in order to recover the carpets.

Yasin Ekrem Serim

Yasin Ekrem Serim was appointed ambassador last summer and, according to Onal, Said, get these cassettes and bring them back, that's how you will get started in the state.

However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type, Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for himself.

Hakan Fidan would then have transmitted the bands to the head of MIT Ibrahim Kalin, who informed Erdogan of the situation. The content of the missing bands is not known, but it has been said that Erkam Yildirim and Halit Fidan are both mentioned.

Onal said that Erdogan then summoned Yasin Ekrem Serim to Ankara to ask him about the missing bands, with Maksut Serim and then worked to defend his son.

Erdogan would then have told Maksut Serim that he would fully investigate if the rest of the gangs existed and that I told him to his son, I trust you because of your father. If there are missing tapes, go, but I take you off the embassyAnd remove your father from his duty.

Binali Yildirim and Hakan Fidan, then chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Turkeys chief, in 2017

The rumors surfaced according to which Serim was dismissed on February 4, and he was officially relieved of his duties three and a half weeks later on February 28 after the head of the Turkish opposition political party, Ozgur Ozel, had first alleged that the Serim family, the criminal family and Erdogan act in the league between them and potentially involved in criminal activity.

The Directorate of Presidential Communications of the turkey criticized the allegations, describing them as fictitious and unfounded, while The country's foreign ministry promised to take legal action above the questionDescribing allegations as unfounded and not based on concrete evidence.

AYSEMDEN

Wednesday, Aysemden Akin, the journalist who had interviewed Onal, had reported that she had received a death threat to interviews.

She said that she had received a phone call from a Turkish number and that she was told that I wanted to protect you and that if she did not immediately stop publishing her interviews with Onal, she would be killed.

Akin also told him that three people had been on the island for days to do what is necessary.

She said that the telephone call lasted 27 minutes and that she had recorded it in full and transferred registration to the Turkish Cypriot police.