



Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the India opposition block on Friday, claiming that the presence of the chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan and the chief of the Shashi Tharoor Congress during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam port would give white nights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the rally during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port in Thiruvananthapuram. (PMO) I would also like to say to the Minister -in -Chief (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a very strong pillar of the Alliance Indi (Bloc in India). Shashi Tharoor is also seated here, and today's event will give many nights, said Prime Minister Modi. However, the translator seemed to have had trouble transmitting precisely the Prime Minister's remark. In response, said Modi, Message Chala Gaya Jahan Jana Thawhich results in, the message reached where it was supposed to do so. Vizhinjam's sea port in the Kerala Thiruvananthapuram was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Apsez), the The 8,867 -crore project is the first transhipment port with deep water container, designed to raise the country's position in global navigation. Built as part of a public-private partnership model (PPP), the port operates on a basis for design, construction, financing, operating and transfer (DBFOT). With an annual capacity of up to 5 million EVPs, the port has already managed around 250 container ships since the start of operations last July. India among the three main countries for sailors, says Prime Minister Modi Prime Minister Modi underlined the growing maritime force of India, saying that the country ranks among the first three in the world in terms of sailors. Over the past decade, the capacity of the India Port has doubled, the efficiency has improved and the execution time has decreased by 30%, he added. Speaking of the port of Vizhinjam, Modi said that it was built at a cost of 8,800 crores, with plans to triple its transaction center capacity in the near future. It is designed to accommodate large cargos, meeting a critical need. So far, 75% of India transhipment activities have been carried out in foreign ports, resulting in significant loss of income for the country, he added.

