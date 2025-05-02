Hundreds protest Donald Trump before the University of Alabama's University





Towards the end of former senator Doug Jones, talk about hundreds of demonstrators in a Tuscaloosa park, a motorcyclist surrounded the area and folded the engine for several moments.

Jones, speaking to a crowd gathered to oppose President Donald Trumps, visit the University of Alabama, was briefly and joked, whatever he was driving, he will increase in prices.

Jones was one of the many speakers of Snow Hinton Park at the invitation of UA College Democrats. Two other events, organized by pro-Palestinian and pro-traveler groups, took place nearby on Thursday.

About 300 people gathered at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to protest against President Donald Trump's visit on May 1, 2025.Williesha Morris

It is not a manifestation. It's a movement, said Jones. These are movements that have changed this country. Whether it is a movement of civil rights, whether it is an anti-war movement, said Jones. It is a movement. And guess what? It started on university campuses.

Jones said to Al.com, I'm going to stay in the fight. There are too many things. There are too many problems in America. There are too many problems in Alabama. I will stay in the fight, in one way or another. He doesn't say if he plans to present himself again for his functions.

Trump should not come and talk on our campus, said Christian Martin, with the democrats of the college, before the event.

People supporting and opposing the president flocked to the university city on Thursday evening, joining floods from other arrivals for start ceremonies.

Trump is the first president to give a speech during the diploma weekend at the University of Alabamas. The university plans to issue around 6,000 diplomas to students during the weekend.

Senator Tommy Tuberville, who took place Jones in 2021 and plans a race for the governor, then obtained a cry of Trump at Coleman Coliseum.

Cassandra Simon, professor of social labor who continues the University and Governor Kay Ivey on state law prohibiting certain Dei programs, encouraged demonstrators to defend civil rights. In his second term, Trump issued decrees prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion of federal programs.

I'm afraid, she said. It's normal to be afraid. Do not let this fear immobilize you.

Kyle Sweetser, a former Republican who presents himself now for the siege of Tubervilles, said that Trump was pro-Choix and supported the LGBTQ community.

He could have worked with both parties to get things done, said Sweetser. He could have fought to explode monopolies, protect our national parks and improve the lives of everyday Americans, he said.

But he did nothing of this. Instead, Trump cozé to a few billionaires, abused his power and betraying the confidence of his most faithful followers, the people of Alabama, the people of the South, said Sweetser. Its authoritarian regime is anti-constitution. They think they are above the law. They harass and threaten the press.

The former representative of Texas Beto Orourke spoke to the crowd before Jones, opening, so that is what the Alabama looks like. F —– beautiful.

Orourke has credited university students for acting themselves instead of anticipating Washington's orders, DC

Alabama has long inspired Texas, for a long time inspired the country, said Orourke. We have a deeply powerful relationship. Too many people in this country include the threat that Donald Trump takes us individually, to our families, to our community or to our Constitution, to our country.

Addressing students, Orourke said that the end-of-studies weekend owes everything about you and the hard work and the effort and success you have won.

This moron tries to do everything about it, said Orourke while the crowd laughed and learned.

Freddie and Rainer Clements led two hours from Jacksonville to attend the demonstration.

Washington people must understand that we know what's going on, and that's what we feel, said Freddie Clements. A person on the internet is not an impact.

Before the demonstration, Beth Mulvey, a resident of Birmingham, said that the country was such a mess.

It's not surprising, said Mulvey. She said Trump was going to do all of this when he was running, and people voted. So here we are in the mess that was promised. We really need all the government's branches to get up and do what they are supposed to do.

We just wanted them to know that there are UA students who do not want the presence of Trumps here, Omorose Emwanta, with left -wing houses and AU for justice for Palestine, told Al.com. The presidency prevails over so many negative things. The presidency of assets has caused a lot of stress and suffering in our lives.

Even if the event is optional, the fact that UA invites Trump to simply speak on campus during a start ceremony, something that people cherish and who would like to go, it is a little slap in the face. So many senior graduates are upset. Many students in general are not a fan, said Emwanta.

While the demonstrators dispersed in Tuscaloosa, Trump attracted the city and was welcomed with cheers and a heating speech by Nick Saban.

Trump told his crowd of supporters that the country was in the midst of a new Revolution of meaning.

He told students that they were the first promotion of the golden age of America.

