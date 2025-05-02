Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

JA week ago, Lady Andrea Jenkyns still did not know if she would be deemed eligible to be mayor of the Grand Lincolnshire.

But now, with the question marks on his status of residence which still weighed him, the former conservative deputy who has become a reform transfer suggests putting migrants in tents and stopping the ED Miliband Energy Secretary covering the fields of East Anglias with solar panels.

But the events of the last seven days are not unusual for a right -wing politician who has courted the controversy in an enthusiastic political career which gave his opponents many ammunition.

Whether it's turning the bird back to demonstrators outside Downing Street while going to Mark Boris Johnsons from Prime Minister, or ending Ed Balls's political career, Lady Andrea has never been far from the drama.

Open image in the gallery Andrea Jenkyns arrives at the count ( Joe Giddens / Pa Wire ))

The beauty queen

It all started when Andrea Jenkyns, 16, left school in Beverly, humberside after her GCES and did a job serving pastries and sausage rolls in Greggs.

At 18, however, her father persuaded her to start participating in beauty contests and his public career really started on the stage of Miss UK, where she was a finalist.

The desire to play has never left her, even beyond politics, and many years later as a good soprano, she would release her own album and would perform live in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, including for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Open image in the gallery The Chancellor of the Shadow of the Labor Party of the British opposition Ed Balls reacts after losing his seat with the conservative candidate Andrea Jenkyns, at the Counting Center of Leeds ( Reuters / Craig Brough ))

Defeat Ed Balls

His political career could not have started more spectacular in 2015. After being a county advisor in Boston, Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea was invited to run against the former Labor Minister Ed Balls in the siege of Morley and Outwood on the verge of Leeds.

Mr. Balls clearly thought he had the siege in the bag and rather concentrated local campaigns trying to avoid the head of the Lib Dem, Nick Clegg, in Sheffield, nearby.

It was a shock for everyone when the early hours of the morning on May 7, 2015, Jenkyns was declared a winner and indeed ended the political career of a man who had been supposed to challenge the Directorate of Labor.

Open image in the gallery Jenkyns speaks during a Brexit rally ( AFP / Getty Images / Twitter ))

Brexiteer Hardcore

Once in Parliament, it has become clear that Jenkyns was firmly to the right of the Conservative Party. She quickly joined the European Research group of Brexiteers Hardcore and became a large cheerleader for Boris Johnson.

After the EU referendum in 2016, she put pressure for a Brexit without a deal and, in 2018, she became the first person who has a government position to leave her job at Theresa Mays first to protest the attempt to compromise with the EU.

This was his strong support for Brexit that the Millionaire Nigel Farage Ally Arron Banks gave 2,000 for his 2019 election campaign, in a very criticized decision. Jenkyns was accused of having tried to help the conservative know -how.

Open image in the gallery Andrea Jenkyns returns the bird to demonstrators ( Twitter ))

Turn the bird

Almost all of his nine -year parliamentary career has been spent in banks with little appetite to trust him for ministerial employment.

But while dozens of ministers have left the government of Boris Johnsons to protest against the locking of Partygate Boozing at Downing Street and the scandal of Chris Pincher, Dame Andrea was appointed Minister of Education.

She has always been a fan of Johnson and the day he left as Prime Minister, she became the image of conservative contempt when she was photographed by returning the bird to demonstrators on the way to Downing Street to hear her farewell speech.

Johnson was grateful, however, by ensuring that she obtained her lady in his list of honors of resignation.

Open image in the gallery Jack Lopresti divorced Jenkyns (Chris Mcandrew / British Parliament / PA) ( Media in Pennsylvania ))

Find love in the municipalities

While Boris Johnson was her love of leadership in politics, Lady Andrea had also found love with one of her colleagues Jack Lopresti who fell in love with her despite the moderate side of the Tories.

Lopresti left her family for her and they had a son in 2017, marrying in December of the same year.

But things collapsed fairly quickly and in 2024, she announced that they had divorced.

Lopresti was heard for the last time about the Ukrainian army to help the war against Russia after also losing its siege in the elections last year.

Open image in the gallery Acclamations! Nigel Farage at his birthday party with Arron Banks and Andrea Jenkyns … And who is it in the background? ( Andrea Jenkyns / Twitter ))

Off then with reform

Jenkyns' relationship with the reform was generally hot and cold. Before the elections in 2024, she accused the reform of ESIGLER to hurt them. She then had a bitter quarrel with the party leader Richard Tice after being deliberately targeted by the reform to lose her siege Morley and Leeds South West that she duly did.

Animosity did not prevent him from presenting himself as a guest at Nigel Farages 60th Birthday Party before the elections last year in what was considered a sign that she would eventually change. It was represented with Farage and Arron Banks.

Then, as an ex -Tory deputy without headquarters, she became a member of the 100,000th reforms and was declared candidate for the town hall for the Grand Lincolnshire – the county where her political career began as an advisor to Boston.

But even then, things were not settled between her and the reform. Dame Andreas Public Support for Boris Johnson on X (formerly Twitter) upset the president of the Zia Yusuf party who then suddenly started to do interviews on the way the PM Ex-Tory would never be welcome in the reform.

Open image in the gallery Lady Andrea joined Farage at a press conference in Londons Mayfair as a transferring ( EPA ))

Victory in Lincolnshire

Dame Andreas, the first reaction on victory, was to complain about the defamation campaign against her by her opponents. Having taken 42% of the votes, she was more concerned with the questions that had been asked if she was eligible to stand up.

Although it was eliminated by the return officer to be a candidate, it is possible that his waves of residence qualifications can be the subject of another legal dispute.

Now she has won and is supported by a probable reform by the majority of the county council, the county of Sleepy East Anglian could become a real test bench for right reform policies.

She already discusses the establishment of illegal migrants in tents. It is also likely to try to stop the renewable energy sources that wind or solar farms are authorized in the county.

More interesting will be the version of DOGE Lincolnshire in costs of cost reduction and the reduction of services that Mr. Farage wants.

Farmers and communities of Lincolnshires fishermen may be worried about having a vegetarian activist for animal rights in charge.

But overall, Lincolnshire will now be the real test of the question of whether the reform is a party capable of governing. And Lady Andrea will become the face of that.