



While a Pakistani army and a frightened government rush to guess how India could punish them for Pahalgam's terrorist attack, they come up another political challenge. In recent days, the government of Shahbaz Sharif has undergone increasing pressure to release the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan.

Khan, a former star cricket player, was ousted from power in April 2022 after fighting with his former boss – the Pakistani army. Imran Khan led massive demonstrations against the army before being imprisoned. After his arrest, his supporters attacked several military facilities, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

Since Pahalgam's attack, the X social media platform – which remains popular despite an official ban – has experienced a massive increase in the articles of supporters of Imran demanding its release from the prison. Online activists also criticize the army leader for orchestrated the shooting that killed 26 people and injured 17 others in Pahalgam.

According to X Analytics data, the hashtag #releasekhanforpakistan was in more than 3 Lakh positions. Another trend tag, #Freeimrankhan was used in more than 35,000 messages by 2,500 unique users over a week ending on April 29.

The official story of the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) party, @ptiofficial, posted these hashtags more than 35 times.

Related hashtags such as #RestoreAccesstoimrankhan, #PakistannderMilitaryFasism and #FreekhantoleadPakistan have also gained ground, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with current political and military leaders.

A user affiliated with PTI @indoraptorpti posted: “If India will attack Pakistan, Imran Khan should be released immediately and taken to his residence.”

In the Pakistani Senate last Monday, the Senator of the PTI Shibli Faraz put pressure for the release and inclusion of Imran Khan in national decision -making.

The campaign increased on the 29th day of the PTI Foundation, which was marked by renewed calls to end Khan's “illegal” detention and restore it to political leadership.

Last week, X users in Pakistan faced the Pakistani army leader by publishing hashtags like #RESIGNASIMUNUR, #PakistannderMilitaryFasism, #undeclaredmartiallaw and #BoyCottfaujidhanda.

For decades, the Pakistani army has been blamed for sabotaging peace efforts with India and the perpetration of cross -border terrorist attacks as a means of keeping a firm grip on power.

May 2, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/as-war-fears-rise-ex-pak-pm-imran-khans-supporters-press-for-his-release-2718572-2025-05-02

