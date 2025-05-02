



Harris criticizes Trump in the first major speech since his office departure

Former vice-president Kamala Harris said we are witnessing an “abandonment” of American ideals in his first major speech since we left his duties.

The satisfaction of the Americans with regard to the second GB of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office has generally decreased since its inauguration.

A flow of surveys published this week coinciding with its first 100 days shows that the approval of the performance of the president of the second mandate reaching historic stockings has not seen by any other president in recent decades.

In an average of recent surveys published by the Realclearpolitics survey branch, Trump's approval rating oscillated at around 45% at the end of April until the beginning of May.

Trump’s recent approval numbers in the mid -1940s are notable differences compared to the first 100 days of the presidents. According to Trump himself, the only other president to raise such derisory approval notes is Trump himself, during his first mandate, when his favorability in April 2017 fell to 41%, according to Gallup Data.

Here is what some of the most recent polls published this week say about the president's perception of the president's professional performance.

The extract: with 100 days now in books, how are the Americans feel?

Trump's latest polls on the approval rating

While Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days at Ajubilant Michigan Rallyapril 29, the latest survey data have generally painted a different image, with multiple surveys embodying his approval note in the middle at 40 years.

Some other surveys published the week of April 20 to 26, offered even lower figures. The polls were published by the economist / Yougov of the previous week gave the president a 41%approval rating. Trump's approval rating was the weakest in an April 25 of the Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos, giving it a 39%favorability rating. This is down six percentage points of a similar survey published in mid-February.

NPR / PBS / Marist Poll42% approve 53% disapprove

When they were asked to note the performance of the presidents so far, almost half of the respondents have given the Republican a failing note, while 23% gave him an A.

The survey of national adults was carried out from April 21 to 23 with an error margin of 3.3 percentage points.

Economist / Yougov Poll42% approves 52% disapprove

Discontent of the economy is a common line in the recent survey, making it one of the most substantial problems affecting Trump's favorability. In the Economist / Yougov survey conducted from April 25 to 28, 41% approve and 51% disapprove.

The ballot was led from April 25 to 28 with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Emerson College Poll45% approves 45% disapprove

10% more respondents described themselves as neutral. The presidents' approval numbers have decreased by two points since Emerson College conducted a similar investigation marking the first 50 days of Trump in power, while those who disapproved have not changed.

Almost half of the respondents say that economic policy prevails over the worsening of the economy, while 29% think that administration policies improve it. 23% additional think that its policies have no effect or believe that it is too early to say. Overall, 37% approve the assets of the management of the American economy, while 49% disapprove of.

The ballot was led from April 25 to 28 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Reuters / Ipsos Poll42% approves 53% disapprove

Aruters / Ipsos Polreleated on April 30 completed the month with a continuation of the figures observed in their survey carried out a week before.

Unhappy on the economy, immigration and remuneration of Warslared, the low favor of respondents, the approval of the economic management of Trumps amounts to 36%, the lowest level he has so far had, according to Reuters, a drop from a point compared to the last survey of the exit from April 16 to 21.

Meanwhile, approval of the president's position on immigration between the two surveys remains 45%, although disapproval increased by two points by 46% last week to 48% this week.

The last survey was carried out from April 25 to 27 with an error margin of approximately 3 percentage points.

Kathryn Palmer is a news journalist for USA Today. You can reach it at [email protected] and on x @kathrynplmr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/01/trump-approval-rating-polls-2025/83391589007/

