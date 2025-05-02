Imran Khan should not receive IHC relief in 2025





Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are unlikely to receive a repair from the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) this year. The IHC registrar's office said that they could not list the calls filed by Imran and Bushra against their conviction in the case of 190 million for audience due to an in progress backwards. The registrar submitted this information in a report to a division bench, led by the acting chief judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif. This bench heard a request from the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) to enumerate calls earlier.

The report mentioned that the IHC formulated a “fixing policy” in February 2024 to accelerate the resolution of the cases. The National Committee for Judicial Policy (NJPMC) held its 51st meeting on December 9, 2022 and made this decision. The Committee recommended that the high courts favor the calls of the convicted sentiments and prisoners, the cases of which have been pending for more than two years. He also suggested training special benches to resolve approved calls for sentences with sentences of more than five years within two months.

The IHC registrar report revealed that 279 calls were pending in court. Among them, 63 concerning the capital punishment, 73 imply a life imprisonment, 88 are calls for sentences over seven years and 55 are sentences under the age of seven. The oldest appeal on hold dates back to 2017 and challenges a death sentence. The court deals with these calls according to their date of deposit.

The report indicated that Imran Khan had appealed on January 31, 2025. The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison, while Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years. The call is currently at the motion stadium. After the court admitted, the team must prepare paper books. Given the back of the business and the NJPMCS fixing policy, the report indicated that they could not list the call for a regular hearing in 2025.

On January 18, 2025, a court of responsibility sentenced Imran and Bushra in the 190 million case. Imran was sentenced to 14 years and Bushra Bibi obtained seven years. The court also imposed fines of 1 million rupees on IMRAN and Rs 0.5 million on Bushra. If Imran does not pay the fine, the court exercises its six -month prison sentence. If Bushra does not pay, the courtyard will extend its three -month sentence.

