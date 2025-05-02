Double leadership? The Prabowo-Jookowi alliance becomes more toxic

If there was never a honeymoon period between President Prabowo Subaianto and former President Joko Jokowi Widodo after the 2024 elections, it's undoubtedly over now. While Prabowo is entering the second half of his first year in power, the tensions between the two former Amers rivals have only growed, which makes their fragile alliance more toxic day by day.

It is true that neither prabowo nor Jokowi has publicly showed enmity against the other, at least not since Prabowo joined the Jokowis cabinet as Minister of Defense in 2019. In fact, on several occasions, the two leaders exchanged compliments in efforts to counter any suggestion that their relationship is not strong. However, recent political events may indicate that it is anything but.

Jokowi as a ghost president?

As a politician imbued with Javanese Statecraft and Power PlayS, Jokowi clearly has little appetite for direct confrontation. But that makes him no less asserted than Prabowo.

The former president made the headlines recently after some of his former ministers who now serve as members of the Red and White Cabinet of Prabowos went separately to the Jokowis residence in Solo, in the center of Java, to ask for his advice on the urgent problems they are confronted with. Among them were the maritime minister and the fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Minister of Energy Resources and Minerals Bahlil Lahadalia, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan.

If it is common that the Indonesians make visits to their friends and parents after the celebrations of Idul Fitri (which fell at the end of March of this year), the meetings aroused many speculation, for at least two reasons.

First of all, they were made while Prabowo was on tour in the Middle East from April 9 to 16, 2025, which made the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of Jokowis, the man in charge at home.

Second, at least two ministers told journalists that they had to meet Jokowi because they still considered him their boss. I just touched a base with my former boss. He is still my boss now, said Sakti, key member of the Jokowis campaign team in 2014 and 2019.

He did not stop with the ministers. On April 17, Jokowi welcomed students and staff of the police training college, and they talked about the question of leadership. It was a public reminder that the former president has long enjoyed a strong influence in the police that his Political enemies accuse him of using it as a political vehicle.

These are clearly not regular meetings, and it created the impression that Jokowi is in a way in charge as president of the shadow. In fact, they seem to be part of the movements of the Théâtre du Power of Jokowi to show his rivals in particular Prabowo and the Indonesian Democratic Establishment of Wrestling (PDI-P) that he still maintains political authority. It should be mentioned that meetings took place shortly after a wide advertisement Meeting between Prabowo and the president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri to the latter residence on April 7.

The Prabowo-Megawati meeting can alarm Jokowi. Not only shows that Megawati, who has become more reclusive in recent years, is now ready to meet Eye To Eye with Prabowo, but this also indicates that the PDI-P chief is open to the possibility of joining the Prabowo administration. Jokowi, who was dismissed from the PDI-P after supporting the presidential candidacy of Prabowos, cannot afford to have the PDI-P in the cabinet and concede power to one of the greatest political forces in the country and which firmly opposes it.

Calls for the dismissal of Gibrans

Jokowis' maneuvers may have rocked the feathers of Prabowos supporters. On April 17, 2025, the former forum of members of the Indonesian army (TNI) published a declaration requiring that President Prabowo withdraws Gibran as his assistant. The declaration, signed by 100 former members of the TNI, including the former vice-president Try Sutrisno, argued that Gibran should be ousted because his appointment as a vice-presidential candidate was unconstitutional.

Gibran's election has always been controversial. Jokowi is accused of having influenced the Constitutional Court through his brother-in-law, judge in chief Anwar Usman, to make a decision that would allow Gibran to operate as Prabowos package in 2024. However, it was the first time that the State Palace was forced to react to a call to the indictment of Gibrans, and that was Gibrans prabowos.

In addition to withdrawing Gibran, veterans also call on Prabowo to cancel the infrastructure projects declared National Strategic Projects (PSN) by Jokowi, including his flagship project from New Capital City (IKN) to East Kalimantan.

It is clear that Prabowo does not have the capacity to shoot Gibran. Long and complicated legal and political procedures would be needed to indict it. Although Prabowo reviews part of the PSN, he does not intend to get rid of the IKN project, which would be like the declaration of war against Jokowi.

Thus, these calls seem to have made by the veterans to remind Prabowo that he needs to show Jokowi who is the boss. In this case, the presence of Gibrans is considered symbolic of the persistent influence of Jokowis in the Prabowos cabinet.

Will tensions finally explode?

Prabowos' statements and political decisions indicate that he is not ready to separate from Jokowi, although he has certainly taken steps carefully to limit the influence of Jokowi and Gibrans.

Political experts, for example, noted Gibran's narrowing role in the government of Prabowos. This policy was probably intended to reduce its visibility for the 2029 elections. Jokowi did exactly the same thing to his two former VPS Jusuf Kalla and Maruf Amin during his 10 -year term. Prabowos meeting Megawati could also be interpreted as a threat veiled by him against Jokowi.

That said, Prabowo has not yet taken drastic measures to keep its predecessor on the fringes of politics and governance, although it is not clear why it is waiting. One of the largest puzzles in Indonesian policy after the 2024 elections is the reason why Prabowo has chosen to retain Jokowis' men in strategic positions, in particular in critical security and application organizations such as the police, the Indonesian army, the lawyer of lawyers and the state intelligence agency (BIN).

Several main analysts and journalists to whom I spoke said that it was only a matter of time before Prabowo put his men in these strategic positions and consolidates his power. However, recent incidents indicate that Jokowi could still have a card to play against Prabowo. After all, Jokowi remains highly Popular among the electorateAnd many of his oligarchic donors still consider him politically useful. It may make Prabowo reluctant to confront it.

If this is the case, it is likely that Prabowo and Jokowi will remain stuck in their toxic alliancewhich is based on practical considerations rather than on visions and ideologies that overlap for a while. And it is also likely that the Alliance will become even more toxic at the end of approaches to the first term of Prabowos. There is no decision on the possibility that tensions can one day explode, but if that happens, the result will not be pretty for each side.