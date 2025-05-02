Politics
Donald Trump launches the legacy of American freedom by the window
“The government, even in its best state, is only a necessary evil,” wrote Thomas Paine in good sense, the essay which has become the manifesto of the American revolution.
The brochure that inspired the anti-British rebels therefore spent the principle of organizing the American future: Liberty, both national and personal.
Yes, Liberty, because the American founding fathers understood that it was imperfect. The women were relegated to the margins of society and to blacks on its basement (but not by Paine).
Despite this, American leaders have already shared a quest to guarantee freedom of expression, association and religion. This is why George Washington declared in his farewell speech that “the government, with the power properly distributed and adjusted”, would be the “safest goalkeeper” of Liberty.
This same quest, to shape a paragon of freedom, is what made that Thomas Jefferson depicts the future United States as “an empire of freedom”, and that is what made life an America that the poet Timothy Dwight (1752-1817) that he thought to be “by the sky designed … to renovate Mankind”.
It was then. Now Liberty is on the defensive – in America, in Europe and also in the Jewish state.
The American founding fathers hoped to inspire humanity, but had no intention of changing it themselves. On the contrary, for more than a century, Washington's successors have fulfilled its political will, that the United States “avoids permanent alliances with any part of the world”.
And even after this model was broken in 1917, when two million American soldiers went down to Europe and decided from the First World War, the United States turned to isolatedism, actually saying that tyranny, although deplorable, is the company of its victims. Even after the Second World War, when the United States built a vast alliance to block communist tyranny, it has not tried to actively spread freedom.
Sometimes the United States has looked passively even while the nations tried to resist tyranny, the most memorable when the Hungarian people revolted against the Soviet Union, and when the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968. In other cases, the United States actually struck alliances with despots, like the generalissimo Franco and Chile Spain.
However, these pacts have been excused as compromises of, not pensions, the American ideal of freedom.
This justification, formulated by the Ambassador of the Reagan era to the UN Jeane Kirkpatrick, was to distinguish between “authoritarian governments” if they are pro-Americans and “revolutionary autocracies”, which are intrinsically anti-American. He thought that authoritarian regimes are useful would not be useful not only strategically, but also morally. CYTHING AUTHMENT AMERICAN Dictators Latino would come closer to their country of democracy, she thought, and in due course, it was indeed justified.
Now all this heritage is thrown out the window.
Liberty is on defensive in America, Europe and Israel
First, in the war between a tyrannical Russia and the democratic neighbor whom he attacked, the President of the United States took the side of the despot. Worse, he reprimanded and publicly shame the besieged democrat.
Then, the leader of the free world launched negotiations with the most destabilizing tyranny in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran. Then, in these talks, his emissary ignored the continuous oppression by the ayatollahs of their people.
Then, the successor of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson said about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man who has personally and systematically dismantled a functional democracy, “I love him” and “I have great relations” with him. It was said barely 30 days after Erdogan, threatened by the popularity of his main rival, had arrested him.
Add to this record, the previous waltz of the American president with the most notorious dictator in the world, Kim Jong one in North Korea, and you must conclude that America, once the emblem, the inspiration and the engine of the free world, is now led by a man for whom freedom means nothing.
This is the backdrop in which the Israelis in the middle, while celebrating the 77th anniversary of their state, look with the status of Trepidy Liberty in the country and abroad.
A great victim of the liberty crisis is the Middle East. The chances that the fighters of freedom in Iran, Turkey, Kurdistan and through the Arab world have aid by Uncle Sam in the next four years are Zilch. Regarding today's White House, all the strong men around us are perfectly legitimate, just like the crimes that some of them usually commit.
How authoritarianism has recovered despite the march of Liberty to the world victory
The overview is that Liberty's march towards world victory seemed to be imminent first, then was blocked, then faced a counterattack, and now the counterattack reaches the inner sanctuary of the free world.
It was only yesterday, barely 35 years ago, that Liberty seemed ready to conquer the world, because the collapse of the Berlin Wall was followed by the scanning of democracy in Central Europe, Latin America, South Africa, South Korea and Taiwan.
But authoritarianism has recovered, quickly and impressive. What started in China, with the Massacre of the Place de Tiananmen in 1989, was followed a decade later by the rise of Vladimir Putin in Russia, then went to Turkey with the rise of Erdogan in 2003.
Turkey was on the outskirts of the free world, but the challenge to freedom then walked, at the time of Europe, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reprimanded the judiciary and the press. Then, the aggression against freedom went to America, as well as in the Jewish state, the chief of which attacked the judiciary and would have tried to use the secret police to fight against the demonstrators and hinder his trial before the court.
“The men who look at each other born to reign, and the others to obey, soon become insolent,” wrote Paine. “Selected in the rest of humanity,” he observed, “their mind is poisoned early by importance.”
The Americans who read these lines have understood. They understood that their king, like ours, waged war against them – a war against freedom, justice and pride; A war that they have to fight, endure and win. As we owe.
www.middleisrael.netThe new book by Amotz Asa-El, Ha'sfar Ha'yyudi Ha'aharon (the last Jewish border, Yediot Sefarim 2025), will be launched at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 at the Hartman Institute, 11 Gedalya Alon Street, Jerusalem. To register, please click on https://hartman.tfaforms.net/4720292
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-852287
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The most popular program, AI and Roy Suryo are the subject of a Jokowi diploma in
- England reveals team for Zimbabwe test prior to Blockbuster Home Summer of Cricket
- Auto parts entering the United States come into force
- White House Pitles Bathing expenses in Trump's budgetary plan
- Hockey Canada -complainant EM testifies about the Night of alleged sexual attack
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Sudden mutations! Jokowi's former help is canceled to be a Pangkogabwilhan to replace Sutrisno's son
- FARAGE Claim Reformed British Election Gain begins the end of Tories | Local elections 2025
- SF Tennis and PickleBall -Reservations can cost you money soon
- Butter vs. plant oil: strike the right balance for a better life
- App State Football to organize Western Carolina in 2028
- Harry Prince said that King Charles does not want to talk and reconciliation with him | BBC News