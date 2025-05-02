Donald Trump launches the legacy of American freedom by the window

“The government, even in its best state, is only a necessary evil,” wrote Thomas Paine in good sense, the essay which has become the manifesto of the American revolution.

The brochure that inspired the anti-British rebels therefore spent the principle of organizing the American future: Liberty, both national and personal.

Yes, Liberty, because the American founding fathers understood that it was imperfect. The women were relegated to the margins of society and to blacks on its basement (but not by Paine).

Despite this, American leaders have already shared a quest to guarantee freedom of expression, association and religion. This is why George Washington declared in his farewell speech that “the government, with the power properly distributed and adjusted”, would be the “safest goalkeeper” of Liberty.

This same quest, to shape a paragon of freedom, is what made that Thomas Jefferson depicts the future United States as “an empire of freedom”, and that is what made life an America that the poet Timothy Dwight (1752-1817) that he thought to be “by the sky designed … to renovate Mankind”.

It was then. Now Liberty is on the defensive – in America, in Europe and also in the Jewish state.

President Donald Trump holds a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House in Washington, DC, United States, April 30, 2025. (Credit: Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein)

The American founding fathers hoped to inspire humanity, but had no intention of changing it themselves. On the contrary, for more than a century, Washington's successors have fulfilled its political will, that the United States “avoids permanent alliances with any part of the world”.

And even after this model was broken in 1917, when two million American soldiers went down to Europe and decided from the First World War, the United States turned to isolatedism, actually saying that tyranny, although deplorable, is the company of its victims. Even after the Second World War, when the United States built a vast alliance to block communist tyranny, it has not tried to actively spread freedom.

Sometimes the United States has looked passively even while the nations tried to resist tyranny, the most memorable when the Hungarian people revolted against the Soviet Union, and when the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968. In other cases, the United States actually struck alliances with despots, like the generalissimo Franco and Chile Spain.

However, these pacts have been excused as compromises of, not pensions, the American ideal of freedom.

This justification, formulated by the Ambassador of the Reagan era to the UN Jeane Kirkpatrick, was to distinguish between “authoritarian governments” if they are pro-Americans and “revolutionary autocracies”, which are intrinsically anti-American. He thought that authoritarian regimes are useful would not be useful not only strategically, but also morally. CYTHING AUTHMENT AMERICAN Dictators Latino would come closer to their country of democracy, she thought, and in due course, it was indeed justified.

Now all this heritage is thrown out the window.

Liberty is on defensive in America, Europe and Israel

First, in the war between a tyrannical Russia and the democratic neighbor whom he attacked, the President of the United States took the side of the despot. Worse, he reprimanded and publicly shame the besieged democrat.

Then, the leader of the free world launched negotiations with the most destabilizing tyranny in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran. Then, in these talks, his emissary ignored the continuous oppression by the ayatollahs of their people.

Then, the successor of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson said about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man who has personally and systematically dismantled a functional democracy, “I love him” and “I have great relations” with him. It was said barely 30 days after Erdogan, threatened by the popularity of his main rival, had arrested him.

Add to this record, the previous waltz of the American president with the most notorious dictator in the world, Kim Jong one in North Korea, and you must conclude that America, once the emblem, the inspiration and the engine of the free world, is now led by a man for whom freedom means nothing.

This is the backdrop in which the Israelis in the middle, while celebrating the 77th anniversary of their state, look with the status of Trepidy Liberty in the country and abroad.

A great victim of the liberty crisis is the Middle East. The chances that the fighters of freedom in Iran, Turkey, Kurdistan and through the Arab world have aid by Uncle Sam in the next four years are Zilch. Regarding today's White House, all the strong men around us are perfectly legitimate, just like the crimes that some of them usually commit.

How authoritarianism has recovered despite the march of Liberty to the world victory

The overview is that Liberty's march towards world victory seemed to be imminent first, then was blocked, then faced a counterattack, and now the counterattack reaches the inner sanctuary of the free world.

It was only yesterday, barely 35 years ago, that Liberty seemed ready to conquer the world, because the collapse of the Berlin Wall was followed by the scanning of democracy in Central Europe, Latin America, South Africa, South Korea and Taiwan.

But authoritarianism has recovered, quickly and impressive. What started in China, with the Massacre of the Place de Tiananmen in 1989, was followed a decade later by the rise of Vladimir Putin in Russia, then went to Turkey with the rise of Erdogan in 2003.

Turkey was on the outskirts of the free world, but the challenge to freedom then walked, at the time of Europe, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reprimanded the judiciary and the press. Then, the aggression against freedom went to America, as well as in the Jewish state, the chief of which attacked the judiciary and would have tried to use the secret police to fight against the demonstrators and hinder his trial before the court.

“The men who look at each other born to reign, and the others to obey, soon become insolent,” wrote Paine. “Selected in the rest of humanity,” he observed, “their mind is poisoned early by importance.”

The Americans who read these lines have understood. They understood that their king, like ours, waged war against them – a war against freedom, justice and pride; A war that they have to fight, endure and win. As we owe.

www.middleisrael.netThe new book by Amotz Asa-El, Ha'sfar Ha'yyudi Ha'aharon (the last Jewish border, Yediot Sefarim 2025), will be launched at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 at the Hartman Institute, 11 Gedalya Alon Street, Jerusalem. To register, please click on https://hartman.tfaforms.net/4720292