A 6 -year interruption, then a Chandrababu Naidu returns to relaunch Amravati





Rapid The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. The Amaravati project was faced with delays after the 2019 Passage of the YSR Congress Party. Prime Minister Modi throws the basics of projects worth 58,000 believes. The return of Chandrababu Naidu promises renewed concentration and development for Amaravati.

















Amravati: Amravati was formerly the flourishing capital of the old Satavahana dynasty and renowned for its Buddhist heritage. Nearly 1,800 years later, the moves to relaunch it as a capital are in full swing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi throwing the foundation stone for projects of a value of thousands of crores. Ten years ago, in the wake of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, which led to the formation of Telangana and the loss of Hyderabad, the idea of ​​relaunching Amaravati at the exit of the new capital. Today, after years of delay and political disorders, the project is rekindled with renewed central and state support. The PM Modi poses the foundation stone for projects worth 58,000 roots. From this, RS 49,000 Core is reserved for 74 major infrastructure projects in Amaravati, in particular the construction of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat, the High Court and the Residences for Justice Officers. The vision that was The reimagination of Amaravati while the capital of Greenfield of Andhra Pradesh was first launched by the government of the chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2014. With Hyderabad going to Telangana during the bifurcation, Mr. Naidu proposed to Amaravati as a futuristic capital, strategically located between Vijayawada and Gututur. The previous government of Naidu has brought together more than 33,000 acres of fertile agricultural land of nearly 30,000 farmers in 29 villages. In exchange, farmers were promised land plots after development, as well as monetary advantages and long -term prosperity. Then, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy took power in 2019, and the Amaravati project stopped. The new government has questioned the sustainability and the ecological consequences of the discharge of state resources into a region. He proposed a controversial plan to three capital, with Amaravati as legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as an executive center and Kurnanol for the judiciary. This vision launched the future of Amaravati in uncertainty and has aroused many manifestations, in particular farmers who had abandoned land of good faith. Legal challenges There was a five -year lull between 2019 and 2024 concerning the project. Farmers have deposited legal petitions, organized rallies and formed groups such as the Amaravati Pariakshana Samithi to demand the continuity of the original plan. Partially built buildings and abandoned plots have become the image of Amravati. The main public infrastructure projects have been blocked or put aside. International collaborations, in particular with Singapore and Japanese companies, have escaped or reduced operations. The state has indebted, limiting its ability to finance large -scale projects like Amaravati. A report in 2023 of the Controller and General Auditor (CAG) raised questions on expenditure models, inconsistencies in land attributions and cost exceedations in capital work. In 2019, more than 15,000 crores had already been spent, with little visible progress. A new dawn In 2024, Chandrababu Naidu returned to power with the support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, bringing Amaravati in a dominant current. His campaign promised continuity, vision and the need to honor the commitments made to farmers and institutions. The Minister of Civil Supplies of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Manohar, speaking yesterday at a meeting in the village of Inaquoli, assured that the villagers and land contributors that development would now be inclusive. “The sacrifices of Amaravati farmers have led to the formation of the coalition government,” he said, promising the development of the 29 participating villages. The government of the State also plans additional land of up to 40,000 acres to extend the Amaravati plan to a megalopolis. The vision includes the integration of adjacent municipalities such as Gunur, Vijayawada, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri, supported by improved transport infrastructure, including a railway line, exterior and interior roads, and an international airport.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/amravati-project-pm-modi-amaravati-back-in-focus-after-6-year-break-pm-modi-to-relaunch-projects-8312667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos