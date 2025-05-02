



It is perhaps not a surprise that Donald Trump who has redone the oval office of Neo-Versailles Gold, claimed monarchical powers as his presidential prerogative, and encouraged the flourishing tributes of the followers who would do a bourbon blush of Bourbon on Wednesday. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio, dressed in the Trump-Hommage uniform of dark blue suit and extra-long red tie, watched with worship, the president rejected concerns about the consumer goods doping prices that economists expect following his trade war with China. You know, someone said, oh, the shelves will be open, said Trump, evoking an image of empty stores and a gift season without all cheap toys in China to whom the Americans have used in recent decades. Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of thirty dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally. By putting aside the question of why Trump thinks that anyone would give his child thirty dolls, the point was clear enough: who are the peasants to complain about the high cost of dolls, or cake, while the king decided to wisely upset the world economy on their behalf?

The opportunity was a meeting of the cabinet, intended to celebrate the first one hundred days of his second mandate in office, or, as Trump said in his opening remarks, the first hundred and the most successful days of any administration in the history of our country. His attorney general, Pam Bondi, later suggested that Trump was actually too modest. Mr. President, your first hundred days far exceeded that of any other presidency of this country, she told him, before explaining that the government agents of her watch had grasped a large part of the fatal drug fentany that they had already saved an incredible life of two hundred and fifty-eight million lives. If it was true, it would be a hell of a feat in a country of only three hundred and fifty million people. None of his other advisers was so striking in their assertions, but around the table, they went, praising for his leadership, his support, his deep positive impact. It is an honor to serve you in this administration, said Mike Waltz, his national security advisor, and I think the world is much better, much safer for that.

About twenty-four hours later, however, Waltz discovered what so many Trumps courtiers over the years have learned before him: you can vacuum shamelessly, sell your principles, betray your values ​​and switch to all that you are dear in the name of Trump, but that will still not prevent you from throwing you in a maximum way. The king is still right; His servants, not so much. Thursday morning, press organizations reported that Waltz and his assistant, a former state official appointed Alex Wong, were ousted. Trump, cruelly, left Waltz suspended for hours before announcing, at 2:16 p.m., in an article on Truth Social, that Waltz would receive the consolation prize to become his ambassador to the United Nations, while Rubio, in the meantime, would serve both as secretary of state and national councilor. Who said history is not repeated? Trump's first law, forgotten by those around it at their own risk, is that few survive for a long time on its orbit. During the previous visit to Trumps to the White House, the first named senior he fired was also his national security advisor, Mike Flynn, who only lasted twenty-four days; Three other national security advisers would follow, totaling the most bearing of this position for any president in one mandate since the creation of the position.

Before the elections last fall, Waltz was generally renowned, generally height and generally little known, the member of the Republican Congress representing a safe republican seat in Florida. Waltz, a former colonel and special forces officer of the army, had just published difficult truths: think and direct like a green beret. It is one of these leadership books that offer a long list of virtues that the author has learned in the army which should apply to civil challenges such as restraint, discipline and truth in power. With Waltz Fate at the Trump's White House in doubt on Thursday morning, I returned and I listened to one of his events for promoting the book, in a Washington reflection group, the Atlantic Council, in October. The difficult lessons he had learned in Afghanistan and elsewhere, he said, had given him a moral compass and an adaptive state of mind that he had achieved to be applied to life, in business and certainly to politics.

A few weeks after this appearance, when Trump announced that Waltz and Rubio as the first two people appointed to the national security of the new administration, a official Washington breathed a little easier, there were known products, Stolid Republican elected officials who seemed to signify it when they were talking about peace and the need for American leadership in a world on fire. They were both known for difficult opinions on China and Iran, and the two were the first supporters of Ukraine after a large-scale invasion of Russia in 2022, in the end, in 2024, they had both voted against the supply of additional military aid to Ukraine as the prospect of a victory for Ukraine-Sket-Sket-Scaptical Trump Drew. The Associated Press called them Trumps Trumpsam, and suggested that their appointments could reassure the allies and worry from China.

No wonder, then, that the whispers started almost immediately since the first corners of America of the Internet Maga: Waltz was a plant in its deep state? A neocon enemy inside? His late conversion on Ukraine has apparently never been enough to satisfy Trumps Push to conclude a peace agreement on the terms of Vladimir Poutines. Not more recently than on Monday, the publicly sycophetic Waltz, according to Times, pushed Trump in private and other advisers to impose new more difficult sanctions on Russia if it did not suit the terms the administration proposed for a cease-fire.

The overwhelming embarrassment that Waltz never recovered was the revelation on March 24, that he had created a group cat on the encrypted application signal for senior officials to discuss the upcoming military strike plans on the Yemens Houthi rebels and inadvertently included in a journalist, the editor of the Atlantics, Jeffrey Goldberg. It was in fact Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, who shared the most secretly secret information of the cat, describing the details of the strikes planned at the time and the targets, which Goldberg later published. But, despite this and a collapse of the management among the best employees of Hegseth in the Pentagon, the Secretary of Flamboyant Defense Pro-Trump was considered in a much stronger position with the boss.

Waltz, on the other hand, has quickly become the subject of the kind of knives are stories that often spell the end of a White House career. In early April, after welcoming the theorist of the conspiracy of the far right, Laura Loomer, in the oval office, Trump ordered a purge of levels of levels lower than the national Waltzs Security Council, who claimed to be insufficiently faithful to the vision of the presidents. When news from Walts Ester circulated on Thursday, she sent a text to Politico a reaction in one word: buildings. Perhaps Waltz had a premature premonition of his fate in October, when he told his interviewer at the Atlantic Council that Washington was one of the most difficult battlefields he had faced. Sometimes I think that the tribes of the DC swamp are more difficult than the tribes that I have been confronted abroad, he said.

Poor Waltz. Will he soon recover his ability to tell the truth in power? Its boosted moral compass? Will he become one of these former civil servants, such as Trumps, the national security adviser for Trumps, John Bolton, who talks about Trump's errors and excesses? Or will he be like Flynn, the first national security advisor dropped by Trump, who remained a Tarrumpl firm at the end?

Perhaps the comfort of a tour in New York at the United Nations will serve the planned goal to prevent Waltz from breaking openly with the president. But the simple fact that there is a work of employment in Turtle Bay explains how it is perilous to count on the loyalty of Trumps. The post was supposed to go to Elise Stefanik, a New York MP who abandoned her member's position upon the management of the GOP in the Chamber, packed her office and started chasing schools for her son in the city, only to make the appointment back, due to the narrow margin of the house controlled by the republican.

Waltz was not in work long enough to have done a lot, but thanks to Signalgate and its first status of what will be sure to be many licensees to come in a second Trump administration, he will remember all the same. I would even risk saying that it will first be with a history of history, the only national security adviser to have an emojis channel forever associated with his mandate:

