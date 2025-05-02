China evaluating the American offer to engage in commercial negotiations | Trump prices





Beijing assesses an offer from the United States to engage in commercial negotiations, said the Chinese government, a week after Donald Trump said that talks were already underway. The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on Friday: the United States recently took the initiative on several occasions to transmit information to China through concerned parties, saying that it hopes to speak with China. Influential commentators in China said on Thursday, the country was ready to engage in talks. Ren Yi, a nationalist blogger who writes under the nickname of President Rabbit, wrote that he had learned sources that the United States had frequently and proactively contacted the Chinese part by various channels, in the hope of negotiating with the Chinese government on economic and commercial issues. China denied the assertions made by American officials that talks were already underway, or that China had launched them. Trump said last week that Xi Jinping, Chinas chief, called him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas accused the United States of having deceived the public on the status of negotiations. Ren wrote: If China had sold and took the initiative to give in to the United States, then naturally there would have been the United States to contact China. The Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that Washington should be sincerity in negotiations and that it should not engage in coercion and extortion. China has repeatedly accused the United States of intimidation in its approach to trade policies. The two countries have been with regard to Trump launched a new American-Chinese trade war in early April, the American prices on Chinese products now 145% while Chinas reprisal rates reached 125%. But although none of the parties want to be seen flashing first, the United States and China have already introduced a certain number of exceptions to their respective prices to soften the blow of a trade war that risks upsetting the global economy. Chinese factory activity slowed down in April. The statistics office blamed strong changes in [Chinas] external environment for decline. This week, XI called on managers to adapt to changes in the international environment, although it has not mentioned the United States by name. Elsewhere, Chinese propaganda was more explicit. This week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video This accused the United States of intimidation and said that losing such behavior would be like drinking poison. An American executive decree to fill a price escape of several billion dollars, known as DE Minmis, entered into force on Friday. The end of the minimis regime, which made it possible to send low-value goods to the United States without paying customs fees, mainly affects Chinese exporters. Scott Bessent said this week that he was convinced that China would like to conclude an agreement. The secretary in the United States of the Treasury said: first, we must defuse, then over time, we will start to focus on a greater trade agreement.

