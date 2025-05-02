



Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, the leader of the Liberal Party, talks to the supporters of Ottawa after winning a new mandate on Monday evening April 28, 2025. (Nyt News Service) Welcome to another edition of My Take 5, your weekly International Tour of International News. This week, we are discussing the terrorist attack on Pahalgam and its benefits, Chinese support in Pakistan, the mineral agreement in Ukraine-US, surprising liberals in Canada and 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War. So let's go. The attack not only shocked the nation, but also posed a serious challenge for security agencies. That despite the formidable Kashmir safety dragnet, the terrorists were able to pass and cause chaos against tourists when the targeting of tourists was a rarity in cashmere certainly highlights serious shortcomings. These gaps must be deepened and the probe report made public as soon as possible so that future pahalgams are avoided. What we owe to the victims of the massacre and their families in mourning, as well as to the State of Jammu-et-Cachemire which was on the path of normality after the cancellation of its special status in 2019. The next issue, however, is how the Indian State should react to this provocation. Because, the way Pahalgam's attack was carried out, targeting Hindu and Male tourists, was certainly supposed to cause indignation and ignite community passions in the country. The timing was also carefully chosen when Prime Minister Modi was visiting Saudi Arabia and the US vice-president JD Vance was in India.

Consequently, Pahalgam was designed for maximum mileage and international attention. The fact that he also barely came a week after the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir delivered a vitriolic speech against India in which he described cashmere as the jugular of Pakistan is more than a simple coincidence. Terrorists and their managers in Pakistan, as well as the brains of Rawalpindi GHQ, wanted to divert attention from the reverse of Pakistani Armys in Balutchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months. And with the economy of Pakistans in Usi and Imran Khan in prison, Munirs dit the hybrid regime of a government in Islamabad lost the confidence of the Pakistani peoples. Consequently, it is quite plausible that the generals have used the oldest tip of their book to tackle the credibility crisis starting the trouble in cashmere with India.New Delhi said that he was held against terrorist authors and announced a first batch of measures that include the suspension of industrial water from the Pakistan High Commission. Pakistan in turn replied by suspending the Simla agreement of 1972 and by closing its airspace to India, but New Delhi also reserves the right to carry out military security operations against terrorists and their managers. The cross -border shot between the Indian and Pakistani forces has restarted itself because the two armies are on alert for a major confrontation. However, with the Ukrainian and Gaza wars which are still taking place, the international community, in particular the administration of the United States Trump, would not be in favor of another major conflagration in South Asia. The military security actions that it takes will be carefully monitored by the world. China is held with Pakistan: China has practically resisted Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attacks. Beijing has called for a quick and fair investigation into the attack, echoing Islamabads' position, and said it includes legitimate security problems of Pakistans and supports it in safeguarding its security interests and security problems. In other words, China does not support India to take military security action against Pakistani terrorists and their managers on Pakistani soil. It seriously complicates things for New Delhi. Firstly, despite the nascent thaw on Lake India-China in recent months, there are still 50,000 Indian soldiers faced with an equal number of Chinese soldiers along the lake. These Indian troops cannot be redeployed in the Pakistan sector for the fear of Chinese soldiers who are more penetration into Indian territory. Secondly, in the event of a conflict limited with Pakistan, if Beijing provides geospatial intelligence in Islamabad through its huge constellation satellites, it will then be a drawback for New Delhi. Third, China continuing to quickly develop military and double -use infrastructure along the lake, it is also possible that Beijing can undertake new incursions in Indian territory to put pressure on New Delhi in the event that Indian forces undertake that China cannot be our friend. He has a foolproof relationship with Pakistan, which he uses to host in India. China does not consider India as an equal and neither of them wants India to be his equal to the future. Therefore, New Delhi must abandon all the illusions of a friendly pact with Beijing. The latter only wants to appease New Delhi because he is under pressure from Washington. If this pressure is supported with a future agreement with Trump, Beijing will be back in its intimidation ways with New Delhi. Consequently, the Chinese-Pakistani compact must be dealt with as a long-term strategic challenge for India. Ukraine-US Deal: In a major breakthrough, Ukraine and the United States have finally concluded a mineral agreement, the negotiations for which have experienced tense moments in recent months. The sampling of Trump-Zelenskyy at the White House in February came just when the two parties were about to sign the agreement. This was followed by Trump cropped the agreement like the one who would force Ukraine to reimburse us for some $ 300 billion in military aid to a very exaggerated figure. Zelenskyy rightly rejected her. The new agreement that was signed in fact follows the original agreement. Consequently, Ukraine will retain sovereign control of its underground minerals. A reconstruction fund will be set up on a 50-50 base between Ukraine and the United States. The two will have equal rights on the fund and will also contribute. US military assistance Future will count as an American contribution to the fund. The fund will be capitalized by licenses only granted on future projects in Ukrainian minerals, oil and gas. And all the profits from the fund will be reinvested in the reconstruction of the Ukraines. It is a solid agreement that economically links Ukraine and the United States. Of course, this does not give Ukraine the security guarantees it wants. But that does not prevent Ukraine from joining the EU. In addition, it maintains the United States invested in future Ukraines. Which makes a wonder: what was all the Kerfuffle when it was the agreement that was going to be signed? In fact, with hindsight, Zelenskyy was right to remain firm, to reject exaggerated requests and to hold the ground. The mineral agreement is a victory for kyiv and Washington. Canada obtains Carney: In a remarkable turnaround, the Liberal Party of Canada returned to power in the general elections this week, although it is more than 20 points behind the opposition conservatives at the start of the year. In fact, the Liberals led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Oncrology had been written last year. The Trudeau administration was so unpopular not to mention his entries with India on the Khalistania issue that almost everyone and their uncle had predicted an overwhelming conservative victory. But then came Donald Trump and his bizarre proposal to annex Canada as 51st American state. It turned out to be to the God for the Liberals. Trump's redemption threats with his United Canadians' united pricing war. In addition, it seriously undermined the conservatives who shaped their own Trumpian Canada campaign. Meanwhile, the Liberals jumped to resume the nationalist coat and swore to fight Trump until the end. Add to that the change in intelligent leadership that saw Trudeau replaced by the former Canadian governor of Central Bank Mark Carney as Prime Minister, and the Liberals were about to script a historic return. Thus, Trump did what no Canadian thought was possible at the end of last year. His tirade against the Canada boomerang has a lot of time. Morale of history? Never say in politics. Canada is now a headlight of hope for the liberal and globalist order. 50 years at the end of the Vietnam war: Vietnam celebrated this week 50 years of the end of the Vietnam War. A massive parade in Ho Chi Minh Ville marked the opportunity, stressing Vietnam's confidence as a rising star in Southeast Asia. Vietnam's impressive economic growth has transformed the country. In addition, on the foreign policy front, Vietnam has successfully sailed geopolitical tensions, maintains cordial links with the United States and China, and maintains the centrality of the Anase in Southeast Asia. Sure, there are also disputes with China over the Southern China Sea. This is precisely why Vietnam follows a multifaceted strategy of extended defense cooperation with several countries, including India. Add to this strong integration of Vietnam with global supply chains. But the greatest achievement of Vietnam was his ability to make his former enemy a friend. Notwithstanding Trump's prices, the American-Vietnamese relationship remains healthy. The adaptability and the bustle of Vietnam policies have been the key to its success in the past 30 years. Without any dispute between them and many strategic opportunities, India and Vietnam must continue to improve their bilateral links for mutual benefit.

