GT VS SRH Pitch Report: How will the surface of the Narendra Modi stadium play for today's match?

Back home, GT will be reinforced by their higher order fire power. Orange cap support, Sai Sudharsan, was a revelation, accumulating 456 points with five fifty. Captain Gill (389 points) and Jos Buttler (406 points) are also among the seven best passers -by of the season, forming a powerful trio despite the occasional trip. The Gujarat Titans will be impatient to bounce back from the hammering that has been given to them by the teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi when they will face a Hyderabad Sunrisers in difficulty during the Fridays IPL Clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The GT was left shocked after the Royals of Rajasthan Suryavanshi lit the match with the fastest century of the season, a ton of 35 puffy bullets becoming the youngest to mark an IPL HUDRED at only 14 and 32 days. Despite the publication of a formidable 209/4, the Titans received an overwhelming defeat of eight titles.However, the result did not establish its position in the tournament. The team led by Shubman Gill remains one of the most coherent outfits of this season, with a complete team with force in the two departments. With six nine -game wins (12 points), the GT is comfortably placed and only needs two other victories of their remaining five matches to reach the brand 16 generally enough to seal a place in the playoff series.Back home, GT will be reinforced by their higher order fire power. Orange cap support, Sai Sudharsan, was a revelation, accumulating 456 points with five fifty. Captain Gill (389 points) and Jos Buttler (406 points) are also among the seven best passers -by of the season, forming a powerful trio despite the occasional trip. IPL 2025 GT VS SRH TODAY Match Pitch Report:

The field of the Narendra Modi stadium is known to promote strikers, which could work in favor of SRH. Five of the eight matches played at the scene saw teams after the scores of more than 200, stressing the user -friendly conditions. Quiters can find it difficult, especially in second rounds, with a dew likely to play a role. Live events

Under-tightening: Gujarat Titans (GT) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live streaming details:

– When: Friday

– TOSS: 7:00 p.m.

– Start time: 7:30 p.m.

– Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Jaipur

– Where to watch: Live on Star Sports Network and Streaming on Jiocinema

